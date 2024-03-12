Dismembered Body Of Tricycle Operator Discovered In Kwara

The dismembered body of a tricycle operator, simply identified as Musbau, has been discovered in Oko- Olowo area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

It would be recalled that Musbau had been declared missing since last Friday.

New Telegraph gathered that Musbau’s head, two wrists, private part and buttocks had been severed from his body when the corpse was discovered on Monday after days of search by the family.

According to a source, it was the owner of the building where Musbau’s dismembered body was found that reported the matter at the Oloje police station.

The Chairman of the tricycle park at Alore/ Isale- Banni, Ilorin, Mallam Gafari Imam, who confirmed the incident, added: “It was on Saturday morning that his family and colleagues came to me that they had not seen him since 6:00 pm on Friday.

“We have held a prayer session today (Tuesday) at their family house for Almighty Allah to expose whoever is behind this dastardly act as soon as possible. I have never experienced such a bizarre and devilish incident before in my life.

“But, the police have detained the owner of the building where he was killed and one of the deceased’s friends,” Gafar stated.

The reaction of the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi could not be obtained at the time of filing this report.