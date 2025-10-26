Disinflation: Why Nigerians Feel No Impact Of Falling Inflation

Despite the reported fall in Nigeria’s inflation rate to 18.02 per cent in September, the lowest in more than three years, the cost of living remains punishingly high across the country. Experts say that while the figures may flatter policymakers, they mask a harsher reality: Nigerians are still struggling to afford food, transport, and basic needs. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

When the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that the nation’s headline inflation had dropped to 18.02 per cent, government officials hailed it as proof that the economy was stabilising.

After years of double digit inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) credited its tight monetary policies and exchange rate unification for the result. Markets responded with optimism, and analysts began to predict a possible cut in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

Yet, beyond Abuja’s policy circles, Nigerians say the “good news” has not translated into cheaper food or lower living costs. “I don’t know where things are getting cheaper,” said a trader at Mile 12 Market, Lagos. “Prices keep going up, maybe not as fast as before but nothing is coming down.”

Understanding the numbers

Inflation measures how quickly prices are rising, not how expensive goods already are. A lower rate therefore means prices are increasing more slowly, not that they have fallen. Economists identify three major factors behind the recent disinflation:

Seasonal food supply and base effects

The NBS data showed that food inflation fell to 16.87 per cent in September 2025, compared to over 33 per cent a year earlier. Improved harvests and the “base effect”, comparing current prices to last year’s record highs, played key roles.

Prices of staples such as maize, garri, and beans stabilised temporarily, while a stronger Naira reduced costs of some imported goods.

Tight monetary policy

Since 2023, the CBN has repeatedly raised the MPR to curb inflation, effectively squeezing liquidity in the banking system. This slowed price increases but also restricted access to credit for businesses and consumers. Small enterprises struggled to expand, and job creation lagged.

Exchange-rate stability

After two years of volatility, the Naira found relative stability by mid-2025, trading between N1,100 and N1,200 to the Dollar. The steadier exchange rate reduced imported inflation, especially for fuel, machinery, and manufactured goods. While these developments contributed to the headline improvement, they have not significantly eased the economic pressure facing ordinary Nigerians.

Paradox of falling inflation and rising poverty

Economists caution that lower inflation does not necessarily translate into improved welfare. Nigeria today demonstrates that paradox vividly.

Wages trail behind prices

Although prices surged between 2022 and 2024, wages barely moved. The increase in the National Minimum Wage to N70,000 per month in 2024 was widely praised, but inflation had already eroded its value. For most Nigerians working in the informal sector — over 60 per cent of the labour force — incomes remain far below that benchmark.

“The disinflation trend is good macroeconomically, but real incomes have not recovered,” economist, Dr. Ayo Teriba said. “Prices are stabilising at a high plateau, and the average Nigeria’s basket of goods remains unaffordable.”

For context, a 50kg bag of rice that sold for N25,000 in 2022 now costs between N50,000 and N55,000. A loaf of bread that once cost N600 now goes for N1,500. Inflation may have slowed, but cumulative price increases have left households worse off.

Food still dominates spending

According to the World Bank, low-income families in Nigeria spend 60 to 70 per cent of their earnings on food. That makes even modest price increases devastating.

Although the data showed food inflation easing, the reality on the ground is different. Insecurity in rural areas and high transport costs continue to disrupt food supply chains, keeping prices elevated.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that over 26 million Nigerians face food insecurity in 2025 — a 30 per cent increase from pre-reform levels.

Energy and Transport: The unrelenting burden

The fuel subsidy removal of May 2023 remains one of the most significant drivers of Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis. Petrol prices jumped from N185 per litre to over N650 within weeks — and now hover above N800 per litre. Electricity tariffs also doubled for many households after the 2024 tariff adjustment, forcing small businesses to spend more on diesel or generators than on rent.

“These are structural price hikes,” said Lagos-based Economist, Dr. Chika Onyekwena. “They’re not temporary spikes. Nigerians are now living with permanently higher energy and transport costs, which headline inflation figures do not fully reflect.”

Jobless growth and precarious work

Despite a modest GDP growth rate of 3.5 per cent in 2025, job creation has been sluggish. The NBS’s revised unemployment methodology masks widespread underemployment. Millions of Nigerians from Commercial Motorcycle riders to street vendors rely on irregular earnings.

The World Bank’s 2025 Nigeria Development Update reports that real household consumption per capita has fallen for five consecutive years, indicating that Nigerians are consuming less even as nominal wages rise.

Regional disparities persist

Inflation varies widely across states. While Lagos and Abuja record below-average rates, rural states such as Kogi, Bauchi, and Ekiti still see headline inflation above 22 per cent.

Poor infrastructure, insecurity, and weak market access compound rural hardship. For farmers and low-income earners, the benefits of national disinflation remain a distant promise.

Fiscal strains and policy constraints

Nigeria’s total public debt climbed to N152.4 trillion by June 2025, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). It revealed that servicing that debt now consumes more than 40 per cent of government revenue, leaving little fiscal space for social support.

The 2025 federal budget allocated N1.5 trillion to social investment and cash-transfer programmes — less than three per cent of total spending — compared with over N8 trillion on debt servicing.

Economist, Akpan Ekpo, noted that “without fiscal space, the government cannot cushion the poor against reform shocks. Disinflation achieved through austerity will not feel like progress to ordinary citizens.”

Expert Opinions: Optimism tempered with caution

International observers have praised Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms but warned that the benefits will take time to reach households. A Reuters survey of Economists described the disinflation trend as a “positive macro signal” but noted that consumer demand remains weak and fragile.

The World Bank’s June 2025 report lauded the government’s fiscal discipline but cautioned that 4.5 million additional Nigerians slipped below the poverty line in 2024.

Similarly, the African Development Bank (AfDB) predicted that while inflation may continue to decline through 2026, “the welfare impact of subsidy reforms and exchange rate adjustments will remain negative in the short term unless mitigated by targeted cash transfers.” Labour unions share that scepticism.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) insists that inflation statistics, “do not reflect the realities of workers, who can barely afford food and transport.” The union has renewed its demand for a higher living wage across all states and threatened further industrial action.

GDP growth without shared prosperity

Nigeria’s economy expanded by 3.46 per cent in Q2, 2025, driven by higher oil output and recovery in the services sector, yet the benefits have not trickled down. Economist, Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu, calls it “jobless growth.” In his words: “GDP can rise while welfare stagnates. When inflation falls but incomes don’t rise, inequality widens.” Manufacturers continue to battle high energy costs and limited access to credit, constraining employment and productivity.

Restoring confidence and real relief

Perceptions matter as much as data. For many Nigerians, inflation numbers feel abstract compared with the lived experience of paying N1,000 daily for fuel or N2,500 for a small bag of garri. “They say inflation is down, but life hasn’t changed,” lamented a taxi driver in Ikeja, Lagos.

“Everything we buy is still expensive.” To restore trust and deliver tangible relief, analysts say Nigeria must pair macroeconomic reforms with social investments that touch households directly.

What should be done

Experts said there was the need for the government to scale up and better target cash-transfer programmes for the poorest households. The World Bank estimates that reaching 10 million households could cut poverty by seven per cent in two years at a cost of just 0.5 per cent of GDP.

The experts further urged the government to boost job creation by supporting Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs) with affordable credit, stable power, and simplified taxes to expand employment.

Government could also stabilise energy and transport costs by investing in refineries, mass transit systems, and renewable energy, saying that would gradually reduce the burden of fuel and electricity costs.

They also stressed the need for regional inequality to be addressed by developing rural infrastructure, storage facilities, and security in farming areas to ensure nationwide price stability.

Economist, Dr. Doyin Salami, stated that, “Macroeconomic stability must translate into human welfare. Stability without improvement in living standards is hollow success.”

Last line

Nigeria’s inflation slowdown to 18.02 per cent is a welcome macroeconomic signal. Yet, it has brought little relief to households already stretched by years of rising prices and stagnant incomes.

The headline numbers may show progress, but the street reality tells a different story — one of shrinking meals, unaffordable transport, and deepening inequality.

Until wage growth, job creation, and affordable essentials return to the centre of economic policy, Nigeria’s “disinflation” will remain a technical triumph with little human victory.