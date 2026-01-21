Disengagement: Niger Foods Affirms Transparency, Stability

Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited has reassured the general public that the recent disengagement of some personnel was a routine operational outcome of its project based engagement model.

In a statement issued by the company’s Information Officer, Rashidat AbdulRahman, the company explained that its operations were structured around clearly defined projects with specific objectives, timelines and resources.

She noted that staff engagement under this model is tied to the lifespan of individual projects, allowing for flexibility, customized solutions and focused execution in line with off take agreements.

According to the statement, work at Niger Foods is organised into projects with clear start and end dates rather than continuous operational streams, with each project designed to deliver a distinct product, service or result. The company emphasised that it remains stable, fully operational and continues to carry out its mandate without any disruption.