Discussion Continue Between Mbappe, PSG President Over Player Future

Pairs Saint-Germain(PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé is set to make his first competitive start for Luis Enrique’s side tonight with the Ligue 1 champions travelling to Toulouse. The France captain’s exile from the senior squad ended last week after talks resumed with a view to settling Mbappé’s contractual stand-off.

It is still unclear whether or not PSG’s all-time record goalscorer will eventually agree to extend his stay in the French capital. L’Équipe have revealed the content of a heated exchange between Mbappé and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The French publication understands a meeting took place on Tuesday August 8th between the 2018 World Cup winner and the Qatari executive in order to make their points clear: Mbappé wants to remain at PSG and leave on a free next year and Al-Khelaifi wishes to suspend him by making him sit out the entire season. “You’ll see! You will not play again! We will not yield!“, Al-Khelaifi was reported to have said. An unimpressed Mbappé fights back: “You’ll see? What will I see? You’ll be the only president to not make me play!“

The French publication adds that, with Mbappé returning to training, it’s as if this heated exchange never happened. PSG head coach Luis Enrique has lauded the forward’s commitment in training. “He seems to be in top form and very motivated, with the right mindset.”