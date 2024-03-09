Discrimination Against Women Violates Human Rights – DEPOWA 

The wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and President, Defence Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa, has said that the “systemic barriers and discrimination” that confront women in the country, must be treated as ” matters of human rights concerns”.

Musa, who made the submission on Saturday in Abuja at the DEPOWA International Women’s Day Celebration, made a strong case for “inclusivity”, while encouraging mothers to turn stereotypes into veritable archetypes for growth.

She said: “As women, we often experience systemic barriers and discrimination in the workplace, politics and other various aspects of our everyday interactions.

“We should not be discouraged and also not view these situations as gender matters only, but as matters of human rights concerns.

“The great women we celebrate across the world and back home in Nigeria were not deterred by these circumstances. Their achievements would continue to serve as lessons for us to draw inspiration to enable us to face our daily endeavours.

“On this note, I would like to wholeheartedly commend all the women groups and professionals seated here and also implore you to be steadfast, use your positions and seize the opportunity presented to you to inspire more inclusion of women in the decision-making, leadership and development of our society. Indeed, I believe we can achieve.

“I am truly honoured to stand before you today as we continue with the celebrations of International Women’s Day 2024. A day specially earmarked globally to appreciate women’s unique attributes and also to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women to the wellbeing and development of mankind.”

She added thus: “It is also a day to honour the progress made in the advocacies towards women empowerment, gender equality and the advancement of such promotion. It also gives us the opportunity to assess the progress made thus far and rejig our plans and strategies to meet the dynamism of the ever-growing and changing society.

“Accordingly, Inspire Inclusion was adopted as the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration with its main goal being to encourage everyone to recognize the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life so towards forging a better world.

The key word here ‘Encouraging” challenges us to showcase our values and worth individually and collectively as a group whenever the opportunity arises. That way the world would see and appreciate the essence of a woman and the contributions women and girls could offer to organizations and establishments in our societies, thereby opening doors for more opportunities”.

In her remarks, former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, encouraged women to break down the walls of patriarchy.

Hear her: “I am calling on all of them (women) to stand in prayers for their husbands. The role of the woman is to be the engineroom of prayers.

“The security challenges facing Nigeria can only be solved through prayers. I am happy to state clearly that the wife of the chief of defence staff is a woman of prayer and a prayer warrior. I call on her to engage the wives of service chiefs to engage in prayers for the president, the wife of the president and especially security chiefs because they are the ones fighting insecurity across the country. I believe when women pray something happens.

“The International Women’s Day is a day set aside to amplify the need to include women in all facets of national development. This is because Without women being at the decision table we will never get our laws right.

“So, we need more women at the helm of affairs in the country. Just as Mr President encouraged his wife to be a senator for three terms, we also need to encourage men to support their wives to be on the decision-making table, so that laws that would protect the rights of women would be made to protect the family”.