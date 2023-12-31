According to reports, Nigeria’s electrical distribution companies (DisCos) plan to increase electricity rates across the country starting on January 1, 2024.

As of Sunday morning, however, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and Abuja Electricity Company had not responded to a query from DAILY POST regarding the proposed increase in electricity rates.

The president of the Nigerian Consumer Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyo, stated that any proposed increase in the price of electricity would be completely reckless on the part of the government.

He claims that the withdrawal of gasoline subsidies, rising inflation, and other economic changes implemented by Tinubu’s administration are still having an impact on Nigerians.

“Increasing electricity at this time, coupled with the impact of fuel subsidy removal, inflation, and other hardships facing Nigerians, will be insensitive on the part of the government.

“It is outright irresponsible for the government to allow an electricity tariff hike,” he said.

Speaking on Tinubu’s directive regarding an increase in energy tariffs, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu stated,“The power sector is an industry that is very sensitive to any leader.

“You cannot jump overnight and implement the cost-reflective tariff. I can tell you that till today, the government still subsidises power.”