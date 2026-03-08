Discos Generated N207bn In December – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collected N207.49 billion from customers in December 2025. The regulator disclosed this in its December commercial performance factsheet published on its website in Abuja yesterday.

According to the report, the 11 electricity distribution companies billed consumers N258.66 billion during the month. “Out of the billed amount, the companies collected N207.49 billion, leaving a revenue shortfall of N51.17 billion,” the commission said. It noted that the figures translated to a collection efficiency of 80.22 per cent across the 11 electricity distribution companies operating on the national grid.

The factsheet said the utilities received electricity worth N309.65 billion from the grid in December. However, only N258.66 billion of the energy supplied was successfully billed to customers, representing a billing efficiency of 83.53 per cent. The regulator said the actual average revenue realised by DisCos stood at N98.97 per kilowatt hour.

This compares with an allowed average tariff of N124.30 per kilowatt hour, giving the industry a revenue recovery efficiency of 79.62 per cent. A breakdown showed that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company recorded the highest revenue collection during the month. The company collected N38.11 billion from N46.68 billion billed, representing a collection efficiency of 81.64 per cent.

Ikeja Electric collected N36.20 billion out of N43.41 billion billed, achieving 83.38 per cent collection efficiency. Similarly, Eko Electricity Distribution Company realised N38.01 billion from N41.41 billion billed, translating to 91.79 per cent collection efficiency.