Discos: FG owes N100bn for electricity consumption

The Nigerian government owes about N100 billion as outstanding debt for electricity, the Executive Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, has alleged. He explained that the N100 billion was the total debt owed by Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) of government. According to him, the recent payment of debts by the Presidential Villa to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company after the disco had made a public notice could have been avoided had the government been timely in settling its electricity bills. He urged the government to be alive to its responsibilities by providing a good environment for energy distributors in Nigeria. He spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday. Oduntan said: “I said all of us need to pay our part.

On the part of the government, always try to create an enabling environment for businesses to strive. Always play your part by paying your bill. “It’s only two or three weeks ago that there was a news that went viral that the Presidential Villa was owing electricity bill. This bill was not paid until Abuja DisCo put up an advert, which called the attention of the president. “You will be surprised to find some ministries that own Abuja Disco. The ministries, departments and agencies are owing in essence N100 billion. “We’ve been saying this for a long time. They didn’t start owing from May 2023. So there is no politics or mischief here. We are talking about facts and how we can solve problems.”