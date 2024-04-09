Discos collected N1trn revenue in 2023 –NBS

Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria collected N1.1 trillion as revenue in 2023, latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed.

The amount is an increase of N234.4 billion or 28.2 per cent from the N831 billion generated by the DisCos in 2022.

A breakdown of the data revealed that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company made the highest collection of N218.6 billion, which is an increase of 31.7 per cent or N52.7 billion from N165.9 billion it collected in 2022.

Following closely to IEDC was Eko Electricity Distribution Company that collected a revenue of N52.8 billion or 42.3 per cent from N124.8 billion in 2022.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company came third, having collected N167.4 billion as against N125.7 billion it collected in 2022.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company collected, N111.3 billion, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, N82.5 billion; Port-Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (N74.7bn); Yola

Electricity Distribution Company (N22.3bn), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (N84.6bn), and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (N32.4bn). Jos Electricity Distribution Company, N38.9bn; and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (N55.2bn).

The NBS report also showed that the number of metered electricity users rose by 480,833, which is 9.38 per cent, while the number of estimated billings electricity users reduced to 5.8 million, which is 1.73 per cent decline.

The report further showed that metered customers stood at 5.61 million in Q4’23, which is a decrease in the growth rate of 1.32 per cent from 5.68 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

The data further showed that on a year-on-year basis, it increased by 9.38 per cent from 5.13 million in Q4’22.