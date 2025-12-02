DisCos Collected N196.26b In September –NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that the 12 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collected N192.26 billion in September 2025 out of the N241.54 billion total energy billed to their customers in the month.

This showed that N49.28 billion of the bills were uncollected. It further stated that N279.45 billion total energy was received by the Discos. It added that while 86.43 per cent billing efficiency was recorded in September, it was up by 2.58 per cent from the previous month.

NERC gave the update in the Commercial Performance of Nigeria’s Distribution Companies in September 2025 factsheet posted on its X handle, noted that in the month under review, N279.45 billion total energy was received by the Discos.

It said: “Energy Billed & Billing Efficiency ₦279.45bn total energy received ₦241.54bn total energy billed Billing efficiency: 86.43% (2.58% from August) Revenue Collection & Collection Efficiency ₦241.54bn total billings ₦196.26bn revenue collected (2.69%) Collection efficiency: 81.25% (1.18%).”

According to the report, Eko, Abuja, and Ikeja DisCos were strong performers across billing, collections and recovery efficiency.

It further showed that Aba, achieved a 102.85 per cent billing efficiency, reflecting improved energy optimisation and legacy recovery while Benin, Port Harcourt, and Kano posted moderate efficiency levels. Jos, Kaduna, and Yola trailed but showed room for improvement.