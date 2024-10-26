DisCos collect N168.7 bn as revenue out of N208.5 bn bill in August 2024 –NERC

Share

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria collected N168.7 billion as revenues in August 2024.

It added this was 80.91%, efficiency rate collection.

NERC’s fact-sheet which detailed the performance of DisCos for August, seen by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, revealed that electricity users were billed a total of N208.5 billion.

The report showed that Ikeja DisCo collected N35.27 billion, with a billing efficiency rate of 104.01%, which is said was the highest revenue for the month.

It added that Eko DisCo came second with a billing efficiency of 89.04%, generating N26.37 billion in revenue while Abuja DisCo came third as it collected N26.96 billion with a billing efficiency rate of 80.63%.

The report showed that Jos DisCo collected N5.2 billion and recorded the least collection efficiency among the DisCos, with a rate of 50.69%; Yola collected N1.97 billion and had collection efficiency rates of 52.06% while Kaduna DisCos collected N5.23 billion, with 57.16% collection efficiency rate.

It also showed the energy billing efficiency of the 11 electricity distribution companies. According to it, they received a total of 2,561.28 GWh of electricity and billed 2,110.53 GWh, which is an energy billing efficiency of 82.4%.

According to the report, Ibadan DisCo had the highest billing efficiency rate of 90.35% having billed153 GWh out of 160 GWh received.

Eko, 89.87% and Yola DisCos had billing efficiency rate of 88.74. On the least performance, Enugu, 74.66%; Jos, 65.35%; and Kaduna DisCos, 62.31%.

