Discos’ Blackmail Of Govt To Retain Subsidy On Tariffs

In March 2025, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) released the performance report of 2024/Q4 in comparison to 2024/Q3 by the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country.

While the report speaks of Eko DisCo (90.00%) and Ikeja DisCo (82.63%) as recording the highest collection efficiency in 2024/Q4 – a similar trend observed in 2024/Q3 – it notes the lowest collection efficiency recorded by Jos DisCo (49.68%). The NERC, in its document titled: ‘Quarterly Report 2024,’ states that:

“The NBET (Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading) company invoice payable by the DisCos for 2024/Q4 was only N360.97bn because the FGN has taken responsibility for 57% (N471.69bn) of the total generation costs in the form of subsidies arising from the freezing of end-use customer tariffs at the rates payable in July 2024.”

This is astounding! Why would the government augment 57% of the total generation costs by the DisCos, even if it’s to mitigate their demand for increased tariffs “due to low revenue,” despite the power suppliers’ segmentation of customers into ‘Band A’ to ‘Band E’ for higher billing and increased revenue?

Still, the pressure continues from the DisCos for a hike in customers’ tariffs – as a tool for blackmail, to ensure that the subsidy “feeding bottle” isn’t taken from their mouth, as the government may not risk another subsidy removal without incurring the wrath of the labour unions, and Nigerians in general.

In comparison, the NERC report says the total revenue collected by all DisCos in 2024/Q3 was N466.69bn out of the N626.02bn billed to customers, translating into a 74.55% collection efficiency, compared to the 77.44% collection efficiency recorded in 2024/Q4 – a +2.89pp higher than the 74.55% recorded in 2024/Q3. The Nation reported on March 24.

The NERC report notes that a comparison of the DisCos’ performance shows that eight of them recorded improvements in collection efficiency between 2024/Q3 and 2024/Q4, with Yola (+13.93pp) and Kano (+9.88pp) recording the greatest improvements; while “the remaining three DisCos recorded declines in collection efficiency, with Jos DisCo (-3.61pp) and Abuja DisCo (-3.39pp) having the most significant declines over the period.”

If the figures provided by the NERC are a true reflection of the collection efficiency of the DisCos, those with improved collection rate of about 65% and above should exit the subsidy payment, or have their shares reduced equal to their collection efficiency.

Now to the segmentation of customers into ‘Band A’ to ‘Band E’ by the DisCos, which is a kind of inverted pyramid in the supply chain, where the minority top tier customers receive more and almost constant electricity supply, and pay higher tariffs, while the majority bottom tier customers receive less and irregular supply, and pay lower tariffs.

Thus, the average daily power supplies are: ‘Band A’ 20 hours; ‘Band B’ 16 hours; ‘Band C’ 12 hours; ‘Band D’ 8 hours; and ‘Band E’ 4 hours. Customers in ‘Band A’ now enjoy more hours of constant supply of power, averagely 20 hours per day for “higher tariffs.” A younger brother of mine told me that supply in their area under ‘Band A’ “is so regular that I have to switch off my fridge in the morning until I return home at nightfall.”

He continued: “Because the power is constant and the light always full, sometimes we want the supply to be cut-off by NEPA” (National Electric Power Authority) – the inefficient moribund government-owned electricity company that’s decisively labelled as “No Electric Power At all” or “Never Expect Power Always.”

In contrast, customers in the lower ‘Band E’ continue to receive four hours or no supply at all, and yet, billed tariffs averaging N10, 000 monthly that they say they can’t afford, or simply neglect to pay. As a male customer in my area of Lagos lamented: “Why should I pay an over-estimated bill for electricity I didn’t, and don’t receive?” “If they (the DisCos’ disconnection crew) like it, let them come and remove my wire.

I don’t care. After all, we were in darkness for three weeks last month (April 2025), and the previous months, and years were not better, either,” the customer said with a drawn-out hiss. Surely, that customer spoke the minds of millions of dissatisfied customers under the lower ‘Bands” of the electricity line. An independent survey of these customers across the country will reveal a shocking find of inefficient and poor power supply, amid escalating tariffs.

Who’ll save Nigerians from the seemingly Sherlock DisCos over irregular and poor supply of electricity and overestimation of customers…

This prompted masquerades to lead a youth protest in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on April 11, 2025, in what they described as “outrageous billing and sudden movement of the community’s electricity billing regime from Band C to Band A.”

As reported by SENTINELNG on April 13, the youths, “dancing and singing war songs,” carried placards with inscriptions, such as, ‘IBEDC Mr Badmus Must Go’, ‘Omu-Aran Say No to Band A’, ‘Revert Omu-Aran to Band C’, ‘Omu-Aran Youths Have Spoken Loudly.’ The orderly and peaceful protesters alleged that the sudden movement of billing from Band C to Band A, and the outrageous bills received for the month of March, were orchestrated by the newlyposted Business Manager, Mr A. O. Badmus.

With some of the electricity bills displayed, ranging from N41, 000 to N47, 000 for the month of March, as against the old rate of between N10, 000 to N15, 000; the youths vowed to continue the protest until their grievances and demands were met. Yet, the NERC report talks about collection efficiency of tariffs instead of supply inefficiency by the DisCos.

That under-served and unserved customers haven’t embarked on massive protests that could worsen Nigeria’s economic situation doesn’t mean customers are satisfied with their power supply. Rather than improve on supply efficiency, the DisCos have habitually threatened to cut-off customers that protest poor services.

They’ve actually plunged communities into darkness due to misunderstanding between customers and DisCos’ ubiquitous Disconnection Crew. The ladder-bearing “disconnectors” roam the streets regularly in the name of disconnecting indebted customers. But their mission is to blackmail and extort customers, and leave when their palms are greased, while the customers’ bills remain unpaid, and mounting.

The DisCos are ingenious in billing and fleecing of customers. For example, the Ikeja DisCo operates a dubious system of “capping” that imposes a monthly-fixed amount for segmented areas in its jurisdiction, whether they receive power or not. The method works this way: Every month, the DisCo’s billing officers decide the amount to “charge” each segment of their service areas.

For instance, in the billing month of May 2025, the billing officers may decide to cap one segment at a monthly 250 hours of electricity consumed by customers, irrespective of whether they receive supply or not.

Pre-paid metering has also offered the DisCos an avenue to squeeze customers, as they hoard the single-phase and three-phase meters, and keep increasing their prices, to make a killing on desperate customers trying to escape over-estimation.

Who’ll save Nigerians from the seemingly Sherlock DisCos over irregular and poor supply of electricity and over-estimation of customers: The government, the Minister of Power or the NERC? The trio appear complicit in extorting customers, and ineffective monitoring and sanctioning of the powerful and overbearing electricity providers!

