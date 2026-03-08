Discordant Tunes Over Senator’s Performance

Out of the three senators representing Ondo State at the Senate, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, has come under severe criticism by the voters in the district. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the diatribe over Ipinsagba’s performance at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Since the beginning of the present political dispensation, the Ondo North senatorial district has produced five senators. Out of the park, the incumbent, Jide Ipinsagba, seemed to be the most criticized, despite the defense mounted by his supporters and aides.

The North senatorial district comprising three federal constituencies of Owo/ Ose, Akoko Northwest/Northeast, and Akoko Southeast/ Southwest has produced Ayo Lawrence, Titus Olupitan, Dr. Bode Olajumoke, Robert Ajayi Borrofice, and the incumbent; Ipinsagba since 1999.

The controversy began when youths in the district requested that Ipinsagba account for the N4.5 billion allocated for constituency projects by the Federal Government. The youth, under the auspices of Ondo North Youth Alliance (ONYA), insisted that Ipinsagba should come to the zone to give his stewardship since he was elected into office in 2023.

In a statement, the President, Ojo Bright Eniafe, Secretary, Mr. Michael Olabode Feyijimi Michael, Public Relations Officer (PRO); Hon. Bakare Ibrahim Makonjuola, and Director of Special Duties, Mr. Ayejuyo Temitope, the leaders of the youth groups said they were saddened by the ripple effect of failed project implementation that has continued to keep the people of the district in a perilous state.

The group said “It is important as we celebrate the birthday of the senator that our people should be celebrating, but obviously, the common man seeks solace only in our demand for accountability. The forgotten songs of heroes sang by those strangled by the lack of provision of the dividends of democracy by our distinguished senator.

Those who have been further placed in penury by the actions of elected leaders, who rather than carry out their basic responsibility, seek weaponization of poverty. As if that was not enough, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ife Ajibuwa criticized the Senator over his performance in office since he was elected into office months ago.

In an open letter to the Senator, the APC Chieftain said there is nothing substantial the party members in the Senatorial district can point to as achievements since he was elected into the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Some of the allegations against Ipinsagba, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum, Ajibuwa said, included a lack of human empowerment and inaction in matters affecting the six local governments that made up the senatorial district. According to him, his criticism of the lawmaker was neither for personal gain nor borne out of malice but a challenge for him to deliver on the promises he made to the people of the district. “The sons and daughters of Ondo North are growing impatient. They sent you to represent them, and they expect results. Senator Jide Ipinsagba, the ball is in your court. Please step up and take bold and decisive action to address these pressing issues. If you cannot, then perhaps in the months to come, you should consider stepping aside to allow someone else to shoulder the responsibilities of the office.”

Ipinsagba’s reply

In his reply to the criticisms, Ipinsagba said he has empowered farmers and promoted agricultural advancement since he assumed office. Also, he said, he has facilitated agricultural training programmes for youths and existing farmers, equipping them with modern techniques to enhance productivity.

Besides, Ipinsagba said he has distributed fertilizers to farmers to address critical agricultural challenges, ensuring increased output and improved local food security just as he has constructed and equipped a modern health center in Akunnu-Akoko, ensuring access to quality healthcare for the community.

The senator through his Media Assistant, Prince Adeyinka Ajagunna described the allegations of non-performance by the youths as baseless. Ipinsagba said he has empowered the youths through various initiatives, including entrepreneurship training, education support, and job creation.

He urged the alliance to seek accurate information before making public accusations. Ipinsagba said the fertilizers and palliatives were distributed among vulnerable groups, with records available for public scrutiny while the slots were on merit-based selection, with beneficiaries chosen through a fair and transparent process

Discordant tunes

But prominent individuals from the constituency; Wale Obanigba and Sola Ajisafe in open letters described the ongoing tenure of Senator Ipinsagba as wasted with nothing to show both in legislative functions and in the empowerment of the constituents. Interestingly the duo are lawyers who did not need handouts from politicians to survive.

Their major interest is in the development of the six local governments that make up the senatorial district. Obanigba stated that under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the core duties of a senator are lawmaking, oversight, and strategic federal representation not the distribution of JAMB forms, fertilisers, or other ad hoc empowerment items. Constituency projects are executive-funded insertions in appropriation, implemented by ministries and agencies, not proof of legislative excellence.”

He queried how a senator translates committee leadership into concrete outcomes, particularly in oversight breakthroughs, policy reforms, and budgetary gains capable of reshaping lives at scale. Drawing comparisons within the Ondo State delegation, Obanigba cited Senators Adeniyi Adegbomire and Jimoh Ibrahim as examples of visible committee leadership and inter-parliamentary engagement that have generated national discourse and infrastructure conversations.

In his intervention, Ajisafe said the achievements of Senator Ipinsagba which he monitored are commendable. However, he said they fell short of what is expected from a Senator of his stature. Ajisafe said: “I’d like to draw your attention to the example of Senator Natasha Akpoti, who came into the Senate at the same time as you.

Despite facing challenges with the Senate leadership, she has made significant impacts in Kogi State and beyond. She has even invested in projects in Ondo State, including her Alma Mater, Federal Government College Idoani, which falls under your constituency.

Notably, she has also made meaningful contributions to her personal aides, building houses for them in their villages, showcasing her commitment to her constituents’ welfare. If Senator Akpoti can achieve so much despite her challenges, I believe you can do more for Ondo North. The ICT University Bill credited to you is a start, but where is the budget allocation?

What is the implementation plan? I would love to know: what’s the total value of the 1000 JAMB forms and scholarships you have distributed since you became our Senator? How many projects have you put in the national budget, and where are they located?

What about the Owo/Ikare road? As a border community, what steps have you taken on the roads and security situation to bring it to the national discourse? In his reply to the criticisms against the Senator, Deoba Adebayo described the lawmaker as a beacon of hope to the people of the constituency.

According to him the facts on the ground tell a different story from what Obanigba and Ajisafe had painted. According to him, “Senator Ipinsagba has demonstrated a strong commitment to education, recognizing it as the cornerstone of sustainable development.

He listed the achievements of Ipinsagba to include: Proposed bill for the establishment of an ICT University in Ikare Akoko, which has passed the Senate, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to quality education, Over 1,000 students benefited from scholarships and bursaries, providing relief to families and inspiring young minds,

Yearly sponsorship of JAMB candidates across the district, demonstrating his dedication to empowering the next generation. Classroom construction, renovation projects, and distribution of learning materials, improving the learning environment and resources for students, Support for education infrastructure development, including the construction of libraries, laboratories, and classrooms”.