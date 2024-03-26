Discordant tunes over NNPC Ltd’s $3.3bn Afreximbank facility

Though Nigerian has received an initial disbursement of $2.25 million of the facility provided by the African Export-Import Bank, (Afreximbank) and expecting a second tranche of $1.05 million to be disbursed subsequently to the country, some stakeholders have opposed the terms of the facility and called for its renegotiation. The facility was expected to ease the foreign exchange illiquidity and stabilise the Nigerian currency market and was seen as a significant step in catalysing Nigeria’s economic potential. The financing, which is regarded as a landmark and Nigeria’s largest crude oil prepayment facility and one of the largest syndicated loans raised in Africa in 2023, has five-year facility and carries a margin of 6.0 per cent per annum above the threemonth secured overnight financing rate (SOFR).

It was negotiated by NNPC Ltd while United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) acted as the Local Arranger and Onshore Account Bank for the transaction. According to sources, the transaction structure has an embedded price balance mechanism where 90 per cent of all excess cash from the sale of the committed barrels (after debt service) will be released to the borrower, while the balance of 10 per cent will be used to prepay the facility, effectively shortening the final maturity of the facility and freeing cashflow from future pledged cargoes for use by Nigeria. The sources further explained that the initial participating lenders wrre Afreximbank, Africa’s multilateral trade finance institution, Gunvor International BV, a Geneva-based multinational energy and commodities trading company and Sahara Energy Resources Limited, an Africanowned, leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate.

BIC Consultancy Services

But the Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, urged the NNPC Ltd to revisit the $3.3billion facility it negotiated from African Export–Import Bank, (Afreximbank). Chizea, an ex-banker and business development consultant, said the loan should have been properly negotiated. He said: “We have been invited to react to the observation made by NNPCL that the 3.3 billion dollars loan which it secured for Nigeria from the Afri-Exim Bank must now be seen as a laudable deal. “Before we get into the implications of this loan, we would wish to decry the fact that despite the urgency of dollar scarcity that NNPC Ltd went beyond its remit by negotiating the loan. The last time we checked NNPC Ltd is only in the business of husbanding the oil resources of Nigeria and does not have the capacity/ expertise to negotiate sovereign loans.

“It remains a fact that a Nigerian, in the person Chief Benedict Okey Oramah, is the President and Chairman of the Board of Afrexim Bank and, therefore, we might give him the benefit of the doubt that he will have the best interest of Nigeria at heart. That will not be enough to make up for the lapse in having some representatives dabble into areas they don’t have the expertise to do so in fragrant disregard of boundaries that should delineate responsibilities.” He stated that most of the hype, which accompanied the announcement of the granting of thes loan, if at all, were late to be delivered. He opined that the initial expectations of prompt release of the loan did not materialise, but instead the loan as it is often the case with such matters was disbursed in tranches. According to him, therefore the expected impact in trying to delay the rapid value in exchange rate did not materialise.

He said: “We don’t know now the real situation with this loan, but what we know is that the rate of exchange has continued on its downward spiral unabated as could be acknowledged by all concerned. “And now there is an alarming scenario to the effect that going by the volumes and price of crude pledged in the loan agreement that Nigeria is poised to pay a whopping sum of $12 billion for the $3 billion loan! We have not been able to confirm the calculations but the loan must be based strictly on the need to repay the loan amount with interest due and no more. “Therefore there will be an urgent need for the loan deal to be revisited. Nigeria can not afford to be so glaringly and blatantly short changed particularly at these trying times. A team must now be constituted to be led by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives of NNPC Ltd and some reputable independent financial advisors to look thoroughly at this matter to guarantee that this matter is concluded professionally.

“Now we have pledged future crude production for the payment of this loan. Nigeria for a long time has not been able to meet its OPEC quota. And most of us appreciate what a dilemma this represents for Nigeria from the perspectives of commencing the reversal of the free fall in exchange rate of the naira. “If Nigeria stopped fuel importation today, that would have an automatic effect of saving about 30 per cent of aggregate dollar expenditure which will automatically be made available to be used in the market on an ongoing basis to boost supply and support the rate of exchange.” The ex-banker said that the received wisdom is that oil is an asset which belongs to all Nigerians today and tomorrow. He opined that those unborn today were entitled to benefit from this resource which due course must be depleted. He stated that consequently, there was an element of intergenerational inequity if the proceeds from oil is simply consumed.

He added that such inflows in fairness to all should be invested in capital assets that will be there for the foreseeable future. He warned that using proceeds for the payments of debt ideally is ill advised and must be decried. Chizea said: “Out of the advertised fiscal challenges in the management of the national economy today is fiscal sustainability. A situation whereby a disproportionate annual revenue inflow must be dedicated for debt servicing is patently inimical to the development aspirations of the country. And as we make ourselves unattractive as a nation in this respect, our credit rating nose dives and coupon rates which are risk sensitive will soar making future debt acquisition usurious.” A former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, said there should be transparency in the facility. He urged the Federal Government to provide sufficient and reliable information to Nigerians on the loan. He said: “We have to be transparent. The government has to come clean and tell Nigerians what they will use the money to do and how they are managing it. If we are spending part of the money to offset our commitment to airlines and others, yes. “Let us know. There must be transparency. It is not enough to say we have taken this loan. How much have you taken? Let the government come out. If it is the Central Government or the Minister of Finance, let them speak. “There is the need for information that will make people feel confident in their government. This is their government. It is not one man’s government. It is the people and when the people are not hearing anything, and they begin to listen to gossip, they form wrong opinions. It is not good for the government itself. But the people must hear the right information. We do not need third-party information; we need it from the government and by the government.”

NNPC Ltd

But the NNPC Ltd defended its involvement in the $3.3 billion crude oil pre-payment loan and said it was a laudable deal. Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, said the deal termed: ‘Project Gazelle’ – the forward sale of oil, was the first of its kind to be facilitated by any government institution in Nigeria. He disclosed that NNPC Ltd would prepay future royalties and taxes to the Federal Government from the $3.3 billion financing deal it got from African Export-Import Bank last year. Soneye in a document titled, ‘Frequently asked questions, everything you need to know about the NNPC Limited’s $3.3 billion loan,’ explained that the loan would be used by the NNPC Ltd to support the Federal Government in stabilising Nigeria’s exchange rate. He said: “There has been a lot of interest from the public and stakeholders regarding the $3.3 billion crude oil pre-payment loan, also known as Project Gazelle. This is a financing agreement secured by NNPC Limited to prepay future royalties and taxes to the Federal Government.” According to him, NNPC Ltd adopted a lower price benchmark for the $3.3 billion crude-for-cash loan to reduce the risk of default and ensure financial stability. He stated that the facility was using a conservative crude price of $65/ barrel to calculate the allocated crude to be produced and sold in the future.

He explained that the benchmark oil price of $65/barrel for the $3.3 billion deal provided a safety margin for price fluctuations in the future. Soneye said: “NNPC Limited has reserved up to 90,000 barrels of crude for Project Gazelle, ensuring sufficient cash flow for repayment and other financial obligations. “If oil prices rise, more money will come in from selling the 90,000 barrels, allowing for faster repayment. However, if oil prices fall, the repayment may be slower. “The quantity of crude earmarked (90,000 barrels) is sized to ensure enough cash is available for the repayment of the facility when it is due. This also ensures that NNPC Ltd can meet other cash flow obligations, considering the expected future price of crude oil globally.” NNPC Ltd also said repayments were strategically planned and tied to future oil sales, with conservative pricing in oil sales contracts mitigating the risks associated with oil price volatility. Justifying the loan, in a factsheet, NNPC Ltd said by using the upfront funding, Nigeria could maintain the stability of its currency, the Naira, and increase its foreign exchange reserves. He said: “This can also be achieved by increasing oil production and exports, but due to current investment limitations, forward-sale contracts, such as the one used in NNPC Ltd’s Project Gazelle, offer a more immediate solution. Forward-sale contracts enable resourceproducing companies like NNPC Ltd to receive significant upfront funding for new projects before production and export. “The funding can then be used for investments in existing and future resources, leading to increased oil and gas production and higher exports, resulting in more dollars and foreign currencies entering the country.

“International banks have a history of providing forward-sale financings, which can bring new foreign direct investments (FDIs) into Nigeria.” Ex-VP A former Vice-President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku, also picked holes in the terms of the facility. He asked President Bola Tinubu to account for the NNPC Ltd’s $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan. He said it was surprising that the only information available to the public on the mega-deal was coming only through sources from the NNPCL. He said that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Project Gazelle Funding Limited was driving the deal, and it was incorporated in the Bahamas. Atiku said: “SPV is the borrower while the NNPCL is the sponsor, with an agreement to pay with crude oil to the SPV in order to liquidate the loan at an interest rate that is a little over 12 per cent. “What is even more confounding about this deal is why the Federal Government would register a company in the Bahamas, knowing full well the recent scandal of the Paradise Papers that involved that country. “Curiously also, Nigeria’s current Barrels Produced Daily (BPD) is 1.38 million, and according to the Project Gazelle deal, Nigeria is to supply 90,000 Barrels of its daily production, starting from 2024 till it is up to 164.25 million barrels for the repayment of the loan. “Now, this is where the details get disturbing because Nigeria’s benchmark for the sale of crude per barrel in 2024 is $77.96. A simple multiplication of that figure by 164.25 will give us a whooping $12 billion.”

Last Line

“It is on this note that we are calling on the Federal Government to speak up on this shady deal. It is inconceivable that the Federal Government will lead the country to take a loan of $3.3billion with an interest rate that is not more than 12 percent, but with estimated repayment amounting to $12billion. “That is a humongous differential of about $7billion between what is in the details of the deal on paper and what indeed is the reality,” Atiku said.