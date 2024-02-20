Discordant tunes over legislators’ push for parliamentary govt

Some senior lawyers have expressed mixed feelings over moves by some members of the House of Representatives to return Nigeria back to the era of parliamentary system of government. Aside expressing divergent views on the issue, the lawyers opined that what is important is the nature of leadership irrespective of the system of government in place. No fewer than 60 members of the Green Chamber had last week Wednesday commenced moves to return Nigeria to a parliamentary system of government by 2031. This they intend to achieve by seeking amendments to the 1999 Constitution for a transition from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system of government.

The House of Representatives members led by Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) stressed the need to reduce the cost of governance, and robust policy debates among others as some reasons for demanding a return to the parliamentary system. The legislation entitled ‘The Bills proposing constitutional alterations for a transition to parliamentary system of government’, sponsored by the Minority Leader of the lower legislative chamber, Kingsley Chinda, and 59 others and read for the first time on the floor of the House of Representatives during plenary saw the lawmakers, drawn from different party affiliations, hinged their positions on the need to adopt a parliamentary system at the Federal, State and Local Government (LG) levels. Even, while addressing a press conference over the planned moves at the National Assembly complex, the spokesman for the sponsors and member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Constituency, Sokoto State, Abdulssamad Dasuki, posited that when passed, the Bill would significantly impact the national political landscape. Dasuki said: “Our founders in their wisdom and in a political atmosphere devoid of compulsion, and having considered the interests of their native people and their desire to live together in a country where truth and justice reign, where no man is oppressed, and where all citizens live in peace and plenty, adopted the parliamentary system of government. “That was the governance system of the First Republic, a period when legislative and executive powers were exercised by the representatives of the people in parliament and in the executive, and by the nature of the system, these representatives were accountable to the people. “For six years while it was in operation, the system worked for the country. The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of government, theoretically fashioned after the presidential system of the United States (US) but in practice, imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule. “No wonder, the Nigerian President appears to be one of the most powerful president in the world. “Over the years, the imperfections of the presidential system of government have become glaring to all, despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potential. “Among these imperfections are the high cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and consequently hindering the nation’s development progress, and the excessive powers vested in the members of the executive, who are appointees and not directly accountable to the people. “The Bills presented today (Wednesday) seek a return to the system of government adopted by our founders, which made governance accountable, responsible and responsive, and ultimately less expensive”. In their views, the lawmakers, consequent upon the presentation of the Bills, revealed that they intend to “ignite and provoke a national conversation about the future of the Nigerian governance system, ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, and a thorough and informed decision-making process and raise awareness about this significant development and encourage constructive dialogue on the potential implications of these proposed constitutional alterations.”

In nothing that the future of Nigeria’s governance rests on informed public engagement and responsive and responsible leadership, those behind the Bill noted that under the parliamentary system, the President will be replaced with a Prime Minister to serve as the Head of Government and establishing the office of the President as a ceremonial leader, stressing that “these elective offices are to be chosen from the elected members of the legislature.” The spokesperson who explained that under legislative election, there would be a shift “in the process of electing governors and chairmen of LGs from general election to voting within their respective legislative bodies”, suggested that the parliamentary system, will potentially reduce “bureaucratic hurdles and foster closer collaboration between the executive and legislative branches. In his words: “Our conviction is that a streamlined executive branch, which replaces the President and Vice-President with a Prime Minister and cabinet chosen from the legislature, could lead to a smaller central government, reducing salaries and administrative expenses. “We also hold strongly that shifting the election of Governors and Local Government Chairmen from the general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billions spent on state and nationwide campaigns.

“Because ministers, commissioners (at the state level) and supervisors (at the local government level) emerge from parliament, there is greater coordination between the executive and the legislature, just as there will be increased legislative scrutiny, which would make cabinet members responsive to the yearnings of the people and more accountable. “As proponents of the constitutional alteration, we place national interest above any other consideration. “Our hope is that the national conversation that would be ignited by these Bills would lead to a system of government that works and our dear nation would attain her full potential.” imperfections of the presidential system of government have become glaring to all, in spite of several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings. The system has denied the nation the opportunity to attain its full potential. “Among these imperfections, are the high cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Leader of the sponsors of the Bill, and the lawmaker representing Epe Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Raji, said though the road to the actualization of the bid is a fairly long one, he noted that they hoped to achieve their dream at a date not later than 2031. Raji said: “The process may not terminate with the current administration; it may go beyond 2027, but we have set the ball rolling. The actual commencement may be in 2031. “We have initiated a process, and history will record it that a group of lawmakers sought the need to reduce the cost of governance, and if a group of lawmakers scuttles it, history will record it”.

Previous push for parliamentary system

Before this recent call, and particularly on December 13, 2018, a Bill to amend the 1999 Constitution to reintroduce a parliamentary system of government had passed its first reading in the House of Representatives. Sponsored by 71 members, the Bill sought to change the system of government from presidential to parliamentary where the government will be run by the parliament. Eminent among the sponsors at that time are; Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), Ossey Prestige (APGA, Abia) and Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers). According to the lawmakers, the parliamentary system of government will help achieve economic growth and development in the country. They said: “We are 71 bi-partisan members of the House of Representatives, who feel that the parliamentary system of government promulgated by the Lyttleton Constitution of 1954 is the best for Nigeria since the presidential system has reduced us to the poverty capital of the world.” In their views, the legislators maintained that the parliamentary system helps in the quick passage of economic bills due to the fusion of power that it embodies. To them, “Studies have shown that countries run by presidential regimes consistently produce lower output growth, higher and more volatile inflation, and greater income inequality relative to those under parliamentary ones. “Presidential regimes consistently produce less favourable macroeconomic outcomes which prevail in a wide range of circumstances for example in Nigeria. “Due to the excessive powers domiciled to one man under the presidential systems, consensus building that is often required for economic decision is always lacking. “The level of liability and volatility of presidential systems makes it difficult to achieve economic objectives”. In their reasoning, the House of Representatives members argued that the parliamentary systems promote inclusion and collectiveness, “which is critical to equality of income distribution and opportunities.”

Dantata’s support for parliamentary system

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, elder statesman and First Republic lawmaker, while supporting the advocacy by the 60 members of the lower legislative chamber for Nigeria to return to the parliamentary system of government, said, the parliamentary system is not only better for Nigeria, but, “it’s cheaper, less cumbersome, and would enhance stability, and is easy to run.” Speaking when he received some lawmakers led by the minority leader of the House, Chinda, who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Kano State recently, Alhaji Dantata explained that the “parliamentary system is better and cheaper for Nigeria, but the presidential system is very costly, especially with the current economic situation in the country.” He lauded the members for taking the bold step and expressed hope that the 60 lawmakers would get more members in the National Assembly to support the project. Responding, Chinda, said, “There is no magic that the president and his team can work to cut down drastically this cost. “Even where we say we are forgoing all our allowances, you will find out it is just a drop in the ocean. So, we need to do something drastic because our country is cocktailing.”

Lawyers’ reactions

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, while expressing doubt as to whether returning the country to a parliamentary system of government is what the nation needs to cure the seeming imperfection of the presidential system and make the country to attain its full potential, insisted that what is important is the nature of leadership. “You may have the presidential or parliamentary system of government, but how the people who come to those positions use it is another. “In Nigeria, power has been badly used by those who possess it to impoverish and make the typical common Nigerian a very miserable person. “I will not be concerned about the model. Instead, I would be concerned about what Chinua Achebe said that the problem with Nigeria is simply and squarely a problem of leadership”, Agbakoba said. Speaking in the same vein, Mba Ukweni (SAN), disagreed with the notion that the attempt to bring Nigeria back to the parliamentary system would cure the nation’s ills. “Who operated the parliamentary system that we experienced in the First Republic, and who are the ones operating the presidential system?, the silk queried. Speaking further, Ukweni said: “We cannot continue to make the same mistake and expect things to be right. It is the same bad people, it is the same wrong people and some right people who have been doing things wrongly, that are the ones who operated the two systems. “So, returning us to the parliamentary system, would it change the same people that are corrupt from being corrupt? will it change the ethnicity that is inherent in our system for us to start thinking nationally?, will it improve our economy? “What we need is to go back and reorientate our people to behave like human beings and behave properly. “Was it not during the parliamentary system that corruption was perpetuated such that the military took over and brought in the presidential system and corruption also came. “The solution to the problem of Nigeria is for us to change our attitude and character and do those things we know are right. “If the government have become helpless and does not know what to do, it should please throw in the towel”.

However, speaking in support of the legislators’ move, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) said it is a welcome development, positing that it is the nation’s match towards attaining federalism. Ogala said: “That is what I believe the intent is. There is nothing wrong with the move. Whatever we need to attain federalism, I will support it absolutely. “However, whether it is a parliamentary system or indeed whether it is a change of system from the presidential to the parliamentary system that would take us there, is another issue. “The lawmakers are right to bring their proposal. Let us see what they are proposing and am sure in so doing, they would be able to tell us how we are going to dismantle the 36 states, how we are going to dismantle the bicameral legislature, how they are going to dismantle the current system where members of the executives are distinct from the members of the legislature. “Under the parliamentary system like you know, the executive is subsumed in the legislature because everybody first contests, and it is only after you emerged from among the legislatures they elect the executives from among themselves. “Let us see how they want to go about it. They have not told us whether they are asking us to return to parliamentary as it was pre-presidential or pre-military intervention in 1966 where we had four regions. “We need to know the details of exactly what they want to do and not necessarily discourage them”. Ogala further noted that it is not the system that is the problem, but those operating the system. According to him, “The presidential system is working well in some other countries. In some, they even have the monarchy which is a total absolute dictatorship, and it is working well. “How many countries have a parliamentary system that is working optimally well? It is not enough to just say this is the system that Nigeria deserves, what about our diversities?”.