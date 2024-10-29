Discordant Tunes Over Land Grabbing Schemes

Share

Land grabbing is a business perpetrated by persons who illegally acquire land through the manipulation of procedures and compromising the laws for land acquisition in the Federal Capital Territory.

It is a common practice that has defied the efforts of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) and the law enforcement agencies to curb it. . The trajectory of land grabbing in Nigeria’s capital city, is as old as the relocation of the seat of power from Lagos to Abuja.

The rapid population growth of the city is one of the factors considered to be fueling the activities of land grabbers. Inside Abuja gathered that as the number of migrants increases, the quest for shelter is also spiking.

Another factor is the level of profiteering in the property business, where estate developers build houses and make fortunes from it.

Caveat emptor

Oftentimes, there is no clear distinction between land grabbers, land speculators and estate developers. These three categories of people tend to work along the same line of acquiring large expanse of land from the government with the intent to provide shelter for the people.

Indeed, many of them acquire these lands supposedly for mass housing but in the end they simply partition the land allocated to them into plots and begin to sell to persons who want shelter. Many land speculators have seen the business as one of the fastest ways to get-rich-quick.

In their desperation to get a share of the real estate business, many estate developers or land speculators engage unauthorized persons to get land and commence development without requisite approval from the relevant authorities.

Despite the fact that this economic activity has led an uncountable number of business tycoons, as well as home seekers into untold hardship, and sometimes to untimely death, people have refused to look away from it.

Those who are always attracted to it do not seem to consider the legality or otherwise of dealing with these people.

All the warnings coming from the government about it, have remained like water being poured on the rock. Instead, these land speculators have deployed shocking but devious methods to keep luring unsuspecting Nigerians to keep circumventing enshrined laws in the process of acquiring lands to build their own homes.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) had over the years, continuously warned that it is illegal to enter into land transactions with local chiefs.

Since the abrogation of the laws which permitted the six Area Councils of the FCT to sell land within their domain, the administration has also made it clear that all dealings on land involving the councils are illegal.

Onslaught

Just recently the Department of Development Control rolled out its bulldozers to pull down about 50 duplexes and bungalows at Sabon Lugbe, Apo Tarfi, Gosa. Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike who visited the area vowed that his administration would do everything possible to recover all lands from the grabbers.

When he visited the site of the illegal development, alongside the Guards Brigade Commander, Director FCT Department of State Security, Commissioner of Police, the Commandant, NSCDC and other FCTA officials, he ordered adequate protection for the demolition Squad.

Wike, who expressed dismay that supposed investors could move into the site and commence development without relevant approvals, vowed that all land must be recovered from the grabbers.

Inside Abuja gathered that he has ordered the security operatives to ensure that all threats around the areas were removed to pave ways for the Squad battling to recover the land already dotted with about 50 duplexes and bungalows of different designs.

He challenged the developers who claimed to have necessary documents and approval to come up with such and present their case. According to the Minister, his administration would not condone any act of illegal acquisition of lands and contravention of procedures of development.

Inside Abuja also learnt that this is an ongoing exercise meant to restore the Abuja Master Plan that has been heavily distorted by illegal land transactions.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, FCT Administration, said the renewed onslaught against land grabbers was targeted at some notorious spots in Lugbe, Idu Train Station, which is now part of Gosa and Kyami, Apo Tarfi where land grabbing has become endemic.

He said: “We are here for removal exercise today at Sabon Lugbe Southwest area, which is part of the phase five district of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

We just started with just about 10 structures, but tomorrow we are coming back in full swing.

Enforcement unit

“And recall that sometimes back we warned that we are going to bounce on land grabbers. So this is in continuation of the enforcement exercise, which had started.

“We want to inform the general public that for any person to buy any property in Abuja, please ensure that it is rightly titled property with approved development plan, but failing to do so, you could fall into the hands of these land grabbers, and please don’t blame the FCTA.

“There are areas that these land grabbers are really having their feed day. They Idu Train Station, which is now part of Gosa and Kyami, Apo Tarfi area and Lugbe.

And today we are in Lugbe, and we will continue as it is a continuous exercise. So, illegal developments will not be entertained. “The people that are deceiving them that they are going to be integrated into the phase 5 of the FCC should be warned and bewared.

There is nothing like integration. Illegality is illegality, and we will continue to be removing them.” The Director unwittingly acknowledged that the illegal activities of land grabbers wouldn’t be successful without the collaboration of some staff members of the government.

He said, “ for any staff found to be involved in any scam, the civil service rules would apply, and this may lead to dismissal because some illegalities arise from compromise from within and we don’t comprise.”

Syndicate

Engr. Zakariyya Abdulaziz, who said he has been into the real estate business for more than 20 years, confirmed that land grabbing may not end soon in Abuja. Abdulaziz affirmed that the alleged land grabbers have a strong syndicate which cuts across all government agencies.

“ FCTA should stop pretending not to know that its officials are the ones promoting the activities of land grabbers. “ You see these unscrupulous officials in Abuja Geographical Information Systems ( AGIS) Departments of land and Urban Development, and even in Development Control.

“These officials are the ones who help the land grabbers to forge documents and circumvent procedures. “ So, if the administration wants to end the activities of land grabbers, they should look inward and sanitise its own system, flush out the bad eggs and tighten the ropes,” he said.

Another Real Estate practitioner, and Executive Director, the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Barrister Festus Adebayo, also confirmed the complicity of government officials in land grabbing activities.

Adebayo, who spoke recently at the conference of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, urged the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to quickly declare a state of emergency on land in the territory.

He said: “The masterplan of the FCT is in disarray; it requires surgical operation, and the FCT minister must declare a state of emergency on the FCT urban planning system. So many damages have been done.

The system is no more going in line with those who saw the vision of the FCT and gave the master plan.

“Firstly, the number one problem with the planning of FCT is that there is no detailed information on existing approved layouts – resulting in fake layouts overlapping it.

“This information, if it is made public, can enable investors to know the right information that will save them from falling victim to land racketeers.”

According to Adebayo, some staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) were colluding with the racketeers to destroy the masterplan and also fleece developers.

“Today, 70 percent of cases in courts in the FCT are land related, which is why the real estate sector in the nation’s capital is at risk. “We are calling on the government of the FCT to look into the areas where the planning system of the FCT has been abused,” he said.

Some of the developers who have been at the receiving end of the several demolition targeting land grabbers, also accused government officials of fleecing them.

One of the developers at Sabon Lugbe who pledged anonymity said: “We got this land from the Area Council and we have our papers.

Hearing from the Minister that Area Councils cannot give land is very strange to us. We didn’t just enter into the land to develop, but followed due process,” he said.

