Discordant Tunes From Benue IDP Camps

Tales of woes

Thousands of Benue State natives and non-natives, who were sacked by herdsmen that attacked their respective communities over the years, have been living as refugees in designated Internally Displaced Persons camps across the state. The terrible conditions under which they live pathetic and evoke sadness and pains in any one visiting these IDP camps that are scattered across the state. There are about 14 IDP camps scattered across five local government areas of the state. For many years now, reports of herdsmen attacking communities in Benue State have become a theme song, with its hollow and chilling tragic notes.

While some of these attacks were unprovoked, others were reprisals to establish authority over disputed farmlands and grazing routes. Those who survive to tell the tales of such attacks not only bear the burden of being displayed and dislocated from their ancestral homes and sources of livelihood, but endure mental and emotional pains as well physical scars occasioned by such attacks.

The degree of some of these injuries are worse such that it renders them incapacitated. Apart from the official figures of fatality that are reeled out by the government and some Civil Society Groups (CSOs), no one can say for sure the exact numbers of people that have lost their lives in the attacks and even those displaced.

Anti-open grazing law

Apparently perturbed by the incessant attacks, the immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, via the Benue State House of Assembly, promulgated the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (2017) to end years of the attacks and ensure that the displaced persons return peacefully to their ancestral homes to continue with their normal farming activities to feed their families and the nation given that Benue State is noted as the Food Basket of Nigeria.

Ortom, on May 22, 2017, signed the Benue Anti-open Grazing bill into law as part of efforts to address the clashes between herders and farmers. The law, among other things, prohibits the movement of livestock on foot within the state. The ex-governor later signed the amended Anti-open Grazing law, which provides an upward review of the stipulated fine for violators of the provisions. He said the amended law is a, ‘‘child of necessity, following killings, maiming and destruction of villages by militia herders”, which he said had led to the displacement of over 1.5 million persons.

“Any person found moving livestock on foot within or across urban centres, rural settlements or any part of the state or owner of those livestock or manager of a ranch from where the livestock emanates, commits an offence and is liable to: For the first offender, a fine of N500,000 and subsequent offender, a fine of N1,000,000, and for the owner of the livestock or manager of the ranch, a fine of N500,000 or one year imprisonment,” he said, while citing section five of the law. Ortom added that owners of animals impounded will pay fines ranging from N50, 000, N10, 000, N5, 000 and N1, 000, respectively, per cow, sheep, goat and bird or poultry for violating the law. “If the owner fails to pay the stipulated fine after seven days, the animal will be auctioned in line with the amended law. Apart from the change in the fine, every other thing in the law remains unchanged”, he added. The amendment provides that when the impounded animals are not claimed by the owner within 24 hours, an additional daily fine of N20, 000 per cow, N1, 000 per pig, N500 per sheep or goat and N100 per bird or poultry shall be paid by the owners of the animals.

Section eight of the law also provides that, “any person who employs, hires or involves a child to commit an offence under the ranching law shall be guilty of an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to 14 years imprisonment or N5 million fine or both”. The full implementation of the anti-open grazing law, to some extent, brought relative peace and calm in some communities, even though the attacks and killings festered. Unfulfilled promise by Muhammadu Buhari’s administration It is on record that the former President Muhammadu Buhari led administration had promised the state N10 million to resettle the IDPs, however, Buhari failed to keep his promise to the state government and IDPs who are today languishing in IDPs camps.

Alia’s burden

The burden of the IDPs have been inherited by the new administration of the state led by Governor Hyacinth Alia. It is on record that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, the governor has not slept with his two eyes closed as the state continued to be ravaged and attacked by herdsmen, thereby fuelling the state of insecurity and spiraling the numbers of peoples in IDPs camps.

Alia had in the course of his electioneering campaign promised to prioritise the resettlement of all IDPs in the state, for them to return to their normal lives. Since his inauguration, the governor has been coordinating efforts to see to the realisation of this promise. The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in conjunction with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has commenced the biometric verification of the IDPs for proper documentation ahead of the state government resettlement plan.

The governor has also reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lend a helping hand to ensure that all IDPs are resettled in a very secured environment, where they will not only be able to return to their farms, but also have access to schools, healthcare facilities and basic social amenities. These efforts led to a visit by a representative of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Betta Edu, who was mandated by the President to commence the process of resettling the IDPs.

Tinubu specifically directed the former minister and her team to evaluate the situation, monitor and develop proper plan for the construction of cluster houses at designated safer places for the IDPs to move in, just as security measures to curb insurgency were also put in place. The houses whose number will be considered after proper evaluation is done, will have all social amenities to support the communities. Chidinma Makuachukwu, the National Programme Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, Refugees and IDPs, who represented the minister, had visited IDPs camps in Logo, Kwande, Guma, Gwer West and Agatu local government areas. She said they would fast-track the process to ensure early resettlement of the IDPs, noting that the President is concerned about the plight of the IDPs and the need to provide them shelter in safer environment.

According to her, what is paramount is building secured homes for the displaced persons where it will be easier to provide them with educational facilities, clinics, electricity and markets.

Call for support

To drive this point, Hon. Aondowase Kunde, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, said communities must support the initiative. According to him, the federal and Benue State governments are very committed to the project, as such the support of communities is vital for the successful implementation of the IDPs’ resettlement plan.

Indeed, to ensure the successful implementation of the resettlement plan, the support of traditional rulers in the affected areas cannot be overemphasized, since the government had made it very clear that returning the IDPs home is an important process while providing them secure shelter is top priority

Allocation of land

This important process has already commenced. For instance, large expanse of land has been donated in Kwande at Waya and Anyiase for IDPs’ resettlement, while in Logo, land was allocated at Azera and Tombu. In Guma, Gwer West and Agatu, the traditional rulers in those areas also made a commitment to provide the land needed for the project. Already, the Mue Ter Ichôngo, Kwande Area Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Simon Baver, the Mue Ter Ipusu in Logo Area Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Enoch Iorhuna, the traditional head of Ad’Agatu, His Royal Highness Onah Ngbede, the Ter Guma, HRH Dennis Shemberga and the Ter Tyôshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse, all welcomed the plan and pledged their absolute support.

They said that they look forward to when their people displaced due to attacks by gunmen will come back home. The traditional rulers commended Alia for working to actualise his campaign promise to resettle the IDPs. The federal government is also supporting the displaced persons and other people of the state through its Social Investment Programmes to ease their pains and raise their economic status. No doubt, the Alia-led administration has shown unwavering commitment to get all IDPs to a secure environment after 13 years of displacement of the affected people due to insecurity, including children, who have been unable to go to school.

Challenges

New Telegraph gathered that the IDPs have been confronted with health challenges such as chicken pox, measles, and malaria among others health issues, while for others include trauma, separation from their children and in some cases it is the separation of families, and that of socio-economic crisis that have continued to ravaged the camps.

One of the major concerns of the people, is the growing numbers of out of school children, as the children of school age at the camps are not in school and left to roam around. According to findings, over 80 per cent of the displaced children were at various levels of schooling in their respective communities when they were sacked from their ancestral homes by marauding herdsmen.

The implication is that aside from being chased out of their homes, these children were forced out of school after fleeing with their parents and guardians from the communities and taking refuge in IDPs camps and host communities. Consequently, from January of 2018 till date, the majority of these children have had to live in IDP camps, idling away without any form of schooling after their education was truncated by the invaders.

Though the state government, with the support of its partners, has had to provide temporary learning arrangements for the displaced children in some of the camps including that of Abagena in the outskirts of Makurdi and the Shelter Camp in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area. That intervention, though laudable, has not been able to tackle the gaps that have been created in the lives of these children.