Discordant Tunes At UniAbuja Over VC’s Appointment

…as Council, staff differ on criteria, process

Professors: Maikudi’s appointment failed to follow due process

Dean: Efforts to unjustly malign her candidacy baseless, unwarranted

CONTROVERSY The appointment of Prof Aisha Sani Maikudi as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has continued to generate controversies in the university. While a segment of the institution has kicked against the appointment for lack of due diligence, another section is claiming that the appointment is properly situated, REGINA OTOKPA reports

There are discordant tunes at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), now General Yakubu Gowon University, over the ‘controversial’ appointment of Prof Aisha Sani Maikudi, as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university.

This is as the peace and stability on the university campus have been stalled following the controversies trailing the appointment with no respite in sight.

he crisis rocking the institution was triggered by the announcement on December 31, 2024 of the appointment of Prof Aisha Maikudi, a Professor of International Law at the University of Abuja, as the 7th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Her appointment was announced during the 77th Extraordinary Meeting of Council, the university has been in turmoil owing to alleged controversial circumstances trailing the appointment.

Controversy

The crisis, however, took a new twist last week when no fewer than 50 professors from the university and other members of staff stormed the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja to protest against and challenge the appointment, which they insisted lacked merit in all ramifications.

The lecturers claimed that the appointment of Prof Maikudi was not only “illegal and unacceptable, but an aberration and lacked due process,” and hence the appointment should be cancelled for a new process for appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the institution to commence.

Beyond the protest, some 43 professors, who were said to be Senate members of the university, who are also challenging Prof Maikudi’s appointment, have also petitioned the President and Visitor to the University, President Bola Tinubu, calling on the President to take immediate corrective action and restore the integrity of the process by dissolving the Governing Council of the university with a view to reconstituting another council for a fresh and free process of conducting Vice-Chancellorship appointment to take place.

Following the seemingly protracted controversy and the call for Maikudi’s sack in order for peace to return to the institution, there seemed not to be the best of times for embattled Prof Aisha Maikudi. The appointment has continued to spark controversies and raised questions about the integrity of the selection process and potential favouritism and nepotism, fuelling the debates about merit and fairness in academic promotions.

We have lost total faith and confidence in the Governing Council

Prior to her appointment in December, Maikudi had served as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, which she assumed on July 5, 2024, following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdulrasheeed Na’Allah, who bowed out of office.

However, trouble began when the Prof-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (rtd), summoned a Senate meeting on December 24, 2024 over the crisis trailing Maikudi’s appointment.

Prof Maikudi, it was learnt, along more than 80 professors and scholars within and outside Nigeria vied for the exalted position, aspiring to have a shot at the position, out of whom 40 candidates were said to have been shortlisted after a “thorough screening.”

Since her application for the plump job, Prof Maikudi, a 41-yearold scholar has continued to face stiff resistance from several professors and other senior lecturers in the university, who kicked against her for vying for vice-chancellorship of the institution.

They, however, insisted that her appointment fell short of due diligence and process as they claimed that Maikudi was not in the first instance qualified for the position, even as they accused the Governing Council of bias and manipulation in the appointment process.

Aggrieved

Some concerned and aggrieved professors and other workers in the grievances against the appointment had in separate times shut down the institution by embarking on series of protests within the campus and at the Federal Ministry of Education to complain and challenge appointment, as well as to protest the rapid rise of Maikudi in the academic system.

Other allegations levelled against the embattled Vice-Chancellor include her elevation and promotion as a full Professor of International Law in 2022, saying this was fast-tracked under questionable circumstances, and particularly her appointed as the university Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

According to the professors, her instantaneous promotion and appointment is undeniably linked and connected to her father, Alhaji Sani Maikudi’s influence as a notable figure from Katsina State and his relationship with the Chairman of Governing Council of the university, who is also from the same state.

Also fingered in the succession plans is the immediate past ViceChancellor of the university, Prof Abdulrasheeed Na’Allah, who was accused of allegedly paved the way for Prof Maikudi to become the Acting Vice-Chancellor so as to succeed him, as a payback time and form of gratitude to her father.

The favour was said to be reportedly in return for the support of Aisha’s father, Alhaji Sani Maikudi, who is also a former ProChancellor and Governing Council Chairman of the university. Added to this, Na’Allah was said to have supposedly benefited from Alhaji Maikudi’s rule-bending of five years prior experience, which enabled his own rise and appointment to the position of ViceChancellor of the university.

Part of the allegations as levelled by the Professors is that Prof Maikudi failed to meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the job advertisement, and they also accused the Air Vice-Marshall Saddiq Kaita (rtd)-led Governing Council of being in cahoots with certain members of staff to foist Maikudi on the university illegally.

But, infuriated by the “crisis generated by the opposition to the appointment of Prof Maikudi, the university Senate meeting was convened on Christmas Eve by the Chairman of Governing Council to oust some Senate members, who were accused of allegedly refusing to support Prof Maikudi’s appointment. However, the development drew the resentment of no fewer than 40 Professors, who during the meeting staged a protest on the university campus against the action of the Council chair.

Meanwhile, some sources close to the university said the external members of the Council were not aware of the decision of the Chairman about the meeting as he did not produce an agenda for the meeting. The sources, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the law was clear about the selection process and appointment of ViceChancellor, and that the Chairman was not following due process.

According to them, Maikudi’s appointment failed to follow due process because the provisions of the law state that unless the Chairman, two Council members who are not members of Senate, two representatives of Senate who are not members of Council, are present any interview conducted for the selection of Vice-Chancellor is null and void.

But, one of the Professors, who declined to mention his name, stated: “There is no provision for just one Senate representative or four members. The issue of quorum does not arise.

All the members must be present. According to the Professor, the External Council members, who boycotted the meeting include Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, representing South-West on the Council; Mrs Chisom Dorcas Obih, representing South-East and Alhaji Sabo Bappayo Ahmed, representing North-East on the Council.

Petition

As the controversies rage on, the aggrieved scholars, numbering about 67 staff members, who are led by Prof Sani Abubakar Mashi, two weeks ago took their grievances further as they petitioned the President Bola Tinubu though the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) and the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, calling for the sack of the Vice-Chancellor.

The group, which claimed the process was flawed, are insisting that the President should dissolve the Council while a new one should be reconstituted to begin the selection process afresh in line with due process as prescribed by the law, conventions and traditions governing public universities.

The professors in their sixpage petition signed by them, argued that the Chairman of Council, Air Vice-Marshall Saddiq Kaita (rtd) rejected over 27 internal applications, 60 external applications, which are 87 candidates in total only to invite three candidates in order to favour Prof Aisha Maikudi, his preferred candidate, who then was the Acting Vice-Chancellor, despite her alleged lack of the requisite qualifications.

They also claimed that the Governing Council was inappropriately constituted, as the internal members of Council were allegedly handpicked by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, during a strike by the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The professors also criticised the inclusion of a representative from the Federal Ministry of Education and a business woman on the council, asserting that these individuals lacked the expertise required to uphold quality assurance in higher education governance. According to the petition, key criteria for the Vice-Chancellor position, such as a minimum of 10 years of professorial experience, were allegedly disregarded in the advertisement for the post of Vice-Chancellor published in the national daily in August 2024.

It further insisted that the Acting Vice-Chancellor (Maikudi) had only two years’ experience as a professor, and lacked the required scholarly visibility, but weak academic credentials to lead a university. Thus, the aggrieved academics called for the dissolution of the Governing Council and the establishment of a new Council to oversee a fresh selection process.

They, therefore, urged the Education Minister to nullify all decisions taken by the current council, warning that failure to act would set a dangerous precedent for other universities. The group said: “We have lost total faith and confidence in the Governing Council to be fair and just in producing the best and most qualified Vice-Chancellor for the university.

“Thus, we urge you to take immediate corrective action to restore the integrity of the process by dissolving the Governing Council, declare their proceedings null and void, and reconstitute a new Governing Council to superintend fresh and free process that will lead to the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the University of Abuja.

“Honourable Minister Sir, failure to address these concerns will have far-reaching consequences for the university and the higher education system in Nigeria as other Governing Councils will gladly emulate this ugly and unfortunate path taken by the University of Abuja Governing Council.”

They pointed out that the crucial issues undermine the integrity, transparency, and credibility of the process that led to the declaration of Prof Maikudi as a substantive ViceChancellor of the institution on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Consequently, the scholars expressed optimism that President Tinubu administration’s commitment in ensuring justice and fairness in the country’s educational institutions will right the wrong.

Part of the petition also reads: “These issues indicate the insensitivity, brutal attack on and disregard for laws and procedures, and gross determination that led to the declaration of Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi from Acting Vice Chancellor into a substantive one by the Governing Council, undermine the credibility of the appointment process and the principles of fairness, equity, and merit that should guide the selection of a Vice-Chancellor. Very much against the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. “They also jeopardise the reputation and autonomy of the University of Abuja as an academic institution of excellence.”

Report

Meanwhile, in a report to the President, Bola Tinubu; Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, signed by Prof Akinfeleye (External Member of Council, representing Southwest) and Mrs Chisom Dorcas Obih (External Member of Council, representing Southeast), the described University of Abuja as stinking.

The report, titled: “A Minority Report on the ongoing Vice Chancellorship Selection Process at the University of Abuja, said “We are disturbed that out of the three external members who include the Chairman of the Selection Board, none is from the South. As a matter of fact, rumour making the rounds also has it that the Consultant/Resource Person for the interview will also be coming from the North.

“It will interest the Honourable Minister to know that Mrs Chisom Dorcas Obih, an external member representing the Southeast was deliberately saddled with the chairmanship of the Search Committee, while Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, the external member representing the Southwest and the only Professor among the external members, was cleverly asked to compile and serve as a member of an Ad-Hoc committee to draw up the criteria for the shortlisting of applicants.

According to the report, ostensibly, these appointments were to foreclose the possibility of the two external members from the South serving on the Selection Board.

“Curiously enough, rather than include a Professor or the even the external member representing the Southeast in the Selection Board, the Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education on Council, who ideally should serve as an observer and ensure that Ministry’s laid down procedures are duly followed during the interview was made a member of the Selection Board.

Other group

Meanwhile, the university management and 109 members of University Senate made up of professors, deans, and heads of departments, who supported the appointment, expressed their concerns in their letter to President Bola Tinubu, declaring that the procedures adopted in the selection of Maikudi adhered meticulously to the Universities Miscellaneous Act and university regulations.

In the letter, the management and the 109 members defended the selection of Prof Aisha Maikudi through the process alleged to have been flawed with various degrees of misconduct, manipulations and illegality by the other faction, however, insisted that only six professors were involved in the alleged protest which they labelled as exaggerated.

They insisted that the selection process that produced Maikudi’s appointment was transparent and void of any form of manipulation, stating that the position was advertised twice in 2024, allowing 87 candidates to apply, which was subsequently narrowed down to 40 after a thorough screening.

According to them, the Joint Senate and Council Selection Board (JCSSB) evaluated the 40 candidates, leading to the selection of the top three from whom Prof Maikudi was appointed.

They condemned the various claims against Maikudi, including the erroneous criterion requiring the candidates to have been a Professor for 10 years used to disqualify her, declaring that such a requirement was not found in any law or university regulations, and was merely a tactic to undermine her candidacy.

The group also expressed disappointment that the three dissatisfied Professors were allegedly out to derail Maikudi’s appointment by spreading falsehoods about the selection process, and urged President Tinubu to disregard the antagonistic reports about the appointment, which was described as actions of “mischief makers” as Prof Maikudi’s selection was conducted with integrity and in accordance with established laws.

The group, who allegedly listed Prof Ralph Akinfeleye as the purveyor of the circulated misinformation about the selection process, added that Prof Mashi had unsuccessfully sought the vice-chancellorship but was not at the final interview stage.

Similarly, they noted that two other Professors, K.M. Waziri and Rosemary Udeozor, who initially refused to engage with the JCSSB and were eventually replaced, were also part of the conspiracy theory, making the rounds to discredit Maikudi’s appointment.

Management

Also speaking on the matter, the Dean of Students’ Affairs of the university, Prof Abubakar Umarkari, insisted that the selection process could be said to be transparent as only 70 per cent of Vice-Chancellors assumed office with less than 10 years of professorial experience.

To drive home his argument, he cited the Vice-Chancellors of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and Federal University of Technology, Minna, who have zero professorial experience before they were appointed.

He said: “The appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of every Nigerian university is determined by two documents; the Act or extant law of that specific university, and the Universities Miscellaneous Act. “And, the Act of specific universities varies a little.

But, I can tell you that in none of them is it stated that you have to be a professor for 10 years before you can become a Vice-Chancellor. “As a matter of fact, if you do an analysis of all the ViceChancellors of federal and state universities in the country, I can tell you that 70 per cent of them, you can mark that became ViceChancellors in less than 10 years as professors.”

Also, while insisting that Prof Maikudi was fully qualified for the position which she joined others to apply for, the university added that within the five months of her acting capacity as Vice-Chancellor, she recorded remarkable achievements.

He, however, added that the Governing Council had meticulously structured the selection process to ensure the emergence of the most competent and visionary leader to steer the institution toward greater achievements. Abubakar added: “Prof Aisha Sani Maikudi, like all other candidates, who applied for the position of Vice-Chancellor is fully qualified and competent to assume the role.

Over the past six months, she has ably discharged her responsibilities as Acting Vice-Chancellor. “In fact, her overall remarkable accomplishments in the five months that she has held forte as Acting Vice-Chancellor has continued to attract widespread applause and commendation within the university and beyond.

“Therefore, efforts to unjustly malign her candidacy are baseless, unwarranted, and appear calculated to create unnecessary tension in the university, and distract the university Governing Council from performing its mandate. “The university remains confident in the Council’s commitment to conducting a transparent, fair and meritbased selection process in strict adherence to the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and other relevant statutes.”

