Discordant Tunes At UNIABUJA Over VC’s Appointment

Again, a fresh major leadership crisis has erupted at the University of Abuja, (UNIABUJA), now Yakubu Gowon University, following the appointment of Prof Hakeem Fawehinmi as the new substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment has continued to ignite one of the most consequential governance debates in the institution’s history, setting concerned alumni and other critical stakeholders, especially the academic staff, against the university’s Governing Council and management over questions of qualification, interpretation of advertised requirements and regulatory compliance.

The fresh crisis is coming after similar controversy hit the university last year, following the appointment by the Governing Council, Prof Aisha Sani Maikudi, whose appointment was vehemently challenged by stakeholders in the system.

The university’s Governing Council had announced the appointment of Prof Maikudi as the 7th substantive Vice-Chancellor on December 31, 2024, with a five-year tenure set to begin on January 1, 2025. Prof Maikudi’s appointment was met with controversy, with some professors alleging irregularities in the selection process, a development which eventually led to a Presidential directive in February 2025 that dissolved the university’s Governing Council and reversed Maikudi’s appointment.

Now, the appointment in November 2025 of Prof Fawehinmi, has continued to be trailed by allegations that the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor does not have a PhD, and that the university Governing Council violated the requirements for the position. The alleged controversy has sparked intense legal, regulatory and institutional scrutiny, with stakeholders warning that the process has breached established academic and administrative standards of the Nigerian university system.

Consequently, at the heart of the controversy lies a simple, but far-reaching question whether the Governing Council strictly complies with the advertised requirements for the office of Vice-Chancellor? Depending on the perspective, the answer turns on sharply contrasting interpretations of academic equivalence, institutional discretion and the regulatory frameworks guiding Nigerian universities.

Against this backdrop, concerned alumni and academic stakeholders across faculties and the university alumni body worldwide had argued that there was alleged breach of the advertised requirements for the position of Vice-Chancellor of the institution. The university’s vacancy announcement had clearly stipulated possession of a PhD as a mandatory requirement for applicants, in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) regulations and long-standing university governance norms.

Amid this controversy, they claimed that the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof Fawehinmi, reportedly holds a Fellowship certification rather than Doctoral Degree, an equivalent said to have been rejected by recent judicial pronouncements, as not a substitute for PhD in this context. According to documents circulated by the group, the vacancy advertisement explicitly required candidates to possess a PhD or its equivalent, in line with NUC standards and established university governance norms.

For the stakeholders, led by Dr Ajibola Obasanjo, Dr Abdullahi Adamu, Dr Hauwa Shagari and Dr Oluremi Clark, the matter (Fawehinmi’s appointment) is not merely academic, but legal. Their legal advisers contend that advertised criteria are not aspirational guidelines, but binding legal instruments that create legitimate expectations among applicants.

One senior education law analyst cited in their submission, argues that once a governing council departs from its own advertised requirements, “the appointment automatically becomes vulnerable to judicial nullification, and that compliance is mandatory, not discretionary.”

Meanwhile, the agitation against the appointment has intensified following the claim that the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, does not possess a PhD, but instead he holds a Doctor of Medicine (MD) Degree and professional fellowships.

The concerned stakeholders are insisting that while Fellowships are highly respected professional qualifications, they are not academic doctorates and therefore cannot substitute for a PhD in universitywide leadership appointments.

Curiously, they further rely on recent judicial pronouncements, particularly a ruling of the National Industrial Court in a case involving the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), which held that professional fellowships do not constitute an academic equivalent of a PhD for academic or administrative appointments in Nigerian university system.

However, beyond the legal arguments, the stakeholders warned of broader institutional consequences, including prolonged litigation, possible regulatory sanctions, administrative paralysis and reputational damage to a federal university, such as UNIABUJA, located in the nation’s capital.

Also, they cited institutional precedence, noting that past Governing Councils of the University of Abuja historically favoured what they describe as “the least controversial and most legally defensible candidates” to shield the university from avoidable crises.

Management

But on the other side of the divide, the university management maintains that the appointment of Prof Fawehinmi followed a rigorous, transparent and merit-based process fully aligned with the advertised criteria.

The university through its Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, clarified that the advertisement required candidates to possess a “PhD or equivalent qualifications.” According to the university, Fawehinmi satisfies this requirement through his Doctor of Medicine (MD) Degree, which it describes as “the highest academic qualification in the medical profession,” complemented by extensive scholarly output, decades of teaching experience and academic leadership.

The management argues further that academic equivalence is not determined solely by nomenclature, but by scholarly depth, research productivity, professional standing and international recognition. And, in this context, Fawehinmi’s credentials including fellowships of reputable professional and academic bodies in Nigeria and abroad are presented as evidence of robust academic standing.

Based on his curriculum vitae, Fawehinmi is a scholar of Clinical Anatomy and Biomedical Anthropology with over three decades of academic, research and administrative leadership at national and international levels. Fawehinmi holds a BMedSc Degree in Anatomy and MBBS from the University of Port Harcourt, MSc in Medical Anthropology from the University of London, and a Doctor of Medicine (MD) Degree.

Also, a Fellow of several professional bodies, including the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland, the university noted that with such robust qualifications, that meets advertised criteria, “the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, was appointed by the 11th Governing Council of the University during its 80th Extraordinary Meeting held on Friday, November 7, 2025, following a rigorous and transparent selection process.

Accordingly, the university stated that he (Fawehinmi) met all the criteria set by the Council as contained in the widely published advertisement, which clearly states that candidates must possess a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree or its professional equivalent.

The university claimed: “Professor Fawehinmi, in addition to meeting other statutory requirements, holds a postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD) Degree, and therefore fully satisfies the advertised requirement. “Since assuming office, he has commenced consultations with key stakeholders to strengthen academic standards, deepen research output, and reposition the university for sustained growth and global competitiveness.”

The university further emphasised that the selection process was highly competitive, attracting over 50 applicants, who were narrowed down to 10, and ultimately shortlisted to three finalists through structured assessments, examinations and interviews. Supporters of the appointment contend that elevating form over substance risks excluding highly qualified candidates from disciplines where terminal degrees differ structurally from the traditional PhD, particularly in medicine and allied sciences.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Fawehinmi, who officially assumed duty as the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, took over from Prof Mathew Adamu, who served as Acting ViceChancellor from August 11, 2025, following his appointment by the 11th Governing Council of the university at its 80th Extraordinary Meeting on November 7, 2025.

Fawehinmi, a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland (FRAI), Fellow, Anatomical Society of Nigeria (FASN), Fellow, Experimental and Clinical Anatomists of Nigeria (FECAN) and Fellow of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (FAMedS), in his remarks shortly after assuming office, the new Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the Governing Council, Senate, management, staff, students and alumni for their support and warm reception.

He pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to strengthen academic excellence, research output, innovation, institutional stability and the overall student experience. “The University will, under my leadership, actively explore opportunities to collaborate and secure more funding to strengthen the university, expand our academic and executive programmes, as well as widen access to education within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond.

“It is my hope that with your support, this institution will achieve its vision of becoming a world-class university,” Fawehinmi had said. Meanwhile, members of the university community, who interacted with the new Vice-chancellor, expressed cautious optimism over the issue, citing his reputation for discipline, academic substance and administrative experience as value addition for the institution.

Reactions

Reacting to the development, the University of Abuja chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has so far adopted and maintained a measured position over the controversy. Speaking on the issue, the Chairman of UNIABUJAASUU, Prof Sylvanus Ugoh, who spoke with Our Correspondent, said: “Sorry, I don’t have any information on alleged bias by the Governing Council, and nobody has told me of any bias.”

Meanwhile, Independent analysts observed that the dispute mirrors a wider tension within Nigerian higher education, in terms of the balance between strict legal formalism and disciplinary diversity in academic credentials.

While administrative law generally favours strict compliance with advertised requirements, university governance frameworks also grant governing councils a degree of discretion in interpreting equivalence, especially where advertisements explicitly recognise alternatives.

Some education pundits said: “The crisis is now widely viewed as a litmus test for university governance reform in Nigeria and for the credibility of ongoing reforms in the education sector.

Analysts insist that how the Federal Government, the NUC, and the Governing Council respond will send a powerful signal to universities nationwide. “The University of Abuja now stands at a defining crossroads. On one side lies strict adherence to law, institutional tradition, and regulatory integrity; on the other lies a path fraught with legal uncertainty and governance risk.”

This is as they warned that failure to address the issue could result in prolonged litigation, possible sanctions, administrative paralysis and reputational damage locally and globally, even as they suggested that retaining a Vice-Chancellor, who allegedly does not meet advertised requirements could amount to a continuing breach of federal university regulatory obligations.

In fact, with Fawehinmi having assumed office and commenced consultations with staff, students, unions and external stakeholders, prolonged uncertainty could affect academic planning, funding partnerships and staff morale. For the Yakubu Gowon University, the challenge remains how to reconcile due process, academic diversity and the imperative of stable leadership in an increasingly scrutinised higher education landscape.

Some stakeholders, who spoke about his appointment, urged him (Fawehinmi) to make sure that during his five-year single term tenure he upgrades the university to national standard, while accreditation of the university’s academic programmes must be uppermost in his administration’s priority. Added to this, another stakeholder said the ViceChancellor’s distinguished academic journey, remarkable experience, and proven record of discipline and excellence would give the institution a leverage and renewed hope for a brighter future.