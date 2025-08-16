Discordant Tunes As Ondo Adopts Lagos Model Of Gac, Leaders’ Caucus

The essence of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and zonal caucuses of the governors is for the helmsmen of the states to learn from one another. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State learnt from the Lagos State model by inaugurating the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and Leaders’ Caucus with its attendance controversy. Babatope Okeowo reports the controversies over the setting up of GAC and Leaders’ Caucus

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) was set up as a pressure group and also for the governors of the states of the federation to learn from one another. Apart from the NGF, there are also zonal and party caucuses like the Northern and Southern Governors Forums, Geo-Political zones forum, Progressives Governors Forum and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum. All these forums serve as pressure groups and platforms for the governors of respective states to learn from one another. For years, Lagos State set up Governance Advisory Council (GAC) which steers the ship of All Progressives Congress (APC) behind the scene. The body also brokers peace among party members and helps the governor to relate with members of the party at grassroots. This body has helped the state to transit from one person to another seamlessly and remains under the umbrella of one political party. From Alliance for Democracy to APC, Lagos State has remained firmly under the progressive family unlike other states in the South West geo-political zone.

Ondo GAC

To learn from the Lagos State model, the Ondo State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) held its maiden meeting, hosted by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa at the Governor’s Lodge last Saturday. The GAC is made up of selected leaders of the APC to offer counsel and support to the Governor on issues of governance and the growth of the ruling party. The GAC is under the chairmanship of former Chairman of the Board of Directors of NNPC Limited and former National Vice Chairman of the APC, Chief Pius Akinyelure, while the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party and former Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, serves as the Secretary. The closed-door meeting deliberated on various issues concerning the development of the state under Governor Aiyedatiwa and the growth of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections. The GAC meeting came barely a week after the Governor hosted the party’s Caucus meeting and ahead of the general stakeholders meeting of the party.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the GAC chairman, Chief Akinyelure described the parley as fruitful, noting that it focused on strengthening ties between the government and the party. Akinyelure said: “The Governor is very happy about the meeting. What we have basically discussed is the growth of the party and the success of the government, which is headed by Mr. Governor. Ours is to bridge the gap, to make sure that the party grows and the government is successful. Whatever is going on in government is exposed to the party, so that there can be a smooth relationship. I am not only satisfied; I am encouraged by the participation of our members”

Former APC National Vice Chairman (South West), Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, commended the Governor for convening the council and noted that the closed-door format encouraged frank discussions.

His words “First and foremost, I have to appreciate the governor for setting up this Governor’s Advisory Council. Because of such a forum, we make suggestions as elders of the party. If we continue on this trend, even the sky is not the limit for the state. One very commendable thing is the governor’s receptive attitude accommodating everyone, regardless of past views before he became governor. There is no room for disunity. The governor is for all of us. He’s the leader of the party in the state, and we acknowledge that leadership. In his contribution, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice explained that the council plays a key advisory role to the governor on policies and party unity. Boroffice said: “The main purpose of this meeting is to revitalise this Governor’s Advisory Council. As a council, we are to advise Mr. Governor on issues concerning his policies and the unity of the party, and that is exactly what we have done. Those who have raised some issues and the Governor responded. He has paid all salaries; he does not owe, has not borrowed, and has even paid part of the debts owed by the government over the years. These are commendable within the short time of his administration. The Advisory Council is to advise, not to dictate. The Governor is the Chief Executive of the state and is to pick the best hands to help him achieve his goals. We can advise, but he has more information to make decisions that favour the government and the people.” Also speaking, Chief Jamiu Ekungba and Hon. Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Apata both commended the governor for convening the GAC meeting, stressing that it would strengthen the party in the state ahead of the next general elections.

On the outcome of the meeting, Kekemeke, said the meeting was aimed at stabilising the government and party in the state. his words “Basically, it is meant to stabilise the government and the party. The governor has availed himself of the experience of many people, and we have resolved several issues. We restated the obvious fact that the governor is the leader of the party in the state. We also agreed that support groups, particularly presidential support groups, can continue to exist but cannot serve as alternatives to the party or be used to divide it. Support groups are meant to support the party and the presidential aspiration of our national leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We were satisfied with the governor’s performance and advised him on wider consultations with stakeholders. We concluded that our party is one, with no factions, and advised on collegiate leadership at the local government level for more inclusive decision-making”, Kekemeke said.

Discordant Tunes

Different leaders of the party have either applauded or criticised the composition of the bodies set up by the governor. For instance, an APC chieftain Mr Sola Ajisafe, in a statement titled “Aiyedatiwa’s GAC: An Eagle or Briddled Hen?” faulted the political credentials of some members of the GAC. Ajisafe said: “The Governor announced the formation of a GAC headed by Chief Pius Akinyelure. The council comprises notable individuals. According to their terms of reference, the GAC is tasked with offering counsel and support to the governor on governance and party growth. While the personal achievements of the council members are undeniable, the political contributions and impact of some of the members on their communities, the party members, and the state are questionable. Many of them have been political failures, with little to show for their efforts and the opportunities they have been given. A closer look at the Council reveals that many members lack political capital and may use the Council to further their own interests. The composition of the Council also lacks political alignment or ideology, with some members driven by a desire to stay in the news without creating a positive impact. This Council may become a talk shop or a rent-seeking avenue rather than a meaningful advisory body. The Council’s composition suggests that 90% of its members are the governor’s enablers, making it more like a kitchen cabinet than a genuine advisory Council. The formation of this council appears to be a response to perceived threats to the governor’s ownership of the state’s politics, rather than a genuine attempt to provide objective advice. The evidence of this is the hoopla generated with the emergence of Support Groups in the state. Unlike the Lagos experience, which had a different context and character, this Council seems to be designed to serve the governor’s political ends rather than provide balanced advice. The council’s composition lacks objectivity and fairness, and it may not provide the governor with the diverse perspectives needed to make informed decisions. As a corollary to the above, Ondo State has no unified or charismatic leadership that commands the type of respect or template upon which the Lagos GAC evolved. Even though the Chairman of the Council is a close ally of the President and has a solid understanding of the Lagos political establishment, where the idea was stolen, that is where it ends. The experience, character, and capacity to lead the Lagos experience in Ondo State are missing. In my opinion, this council is more like a “briddled hen” ( Adie Opipi). It may have feathers, but it cannot fly like a normal bird. This hen is only good at propitiation for a deity like Osanyin and not Ogun or Sango. I doubt that more than four members of the Council can provide objective and plain advice to the governor when things go wrong or when decisions need to be made for the benefit of the people. Given the historical context, many of these Council members have had their times at the table, but they have failed us in the past. I hope that individuals will stand tall and provide objective advice without fear or favour when the time comes. Only time will tell if my concerns are justified.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Media, Mr Allen Sowore, described those against the Aiyedatiwa’s decision on GAC and Leaders’ as desperate. His words “ This may not be the best time for desperate and tetchy politicians in the Sunshine State, but it is certainly the best time for the people. Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is steadily and unapologetically expanding new frontiers while consolidating his promise of all-inclusive governance—ensuring that the overriding interest of the state takes precedence over narrow political ambitions. Today, every stratum of society is represented in the formulation and implementation of government policies and programmes. There is no doubt that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is determined, committed, and focused on delivering on his promises to make life easier for the people and to take Ondo State to greater heights. In his resolve to carry along all critical stakeholders and accommodate diverse interests, the Governor initiated an elaborate stakeholders’ forum, drawing participants from all 18 local government areas and the LCDAs. On Friday, August 1, 2025, exercising his powers as leader of the APC in and in line with Article 12:9 of the APC Constitution—which provides for the establishment of a State Caucus—Governor Aiyedatiwa convened the APC caucus meeting for the first time in several years. The practice of holding caucus meetings before making major decisions underscores his commitment to inclusivity. Similarly, on Saturday, August 9, 2025, he inaugurated the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), composed of cerebral and notable APC leaders in the state. The council, chaired by Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of NNPC Limited, is tasked with offering quality advice and support to the Governor on governance and the growth of the APC. Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, the ebullient National Vice Chairman (South West) of the APC and a former Secretary to the State Government, serves as Secretary of the GAC. The statutory State Executive Council has been inaugurated. It is both disrespectful and dishonest for anyone to question the leadership of a duly elected governor in a constitutional democracy like Nigeria. Yet, even in the face of such provocations, Governor Aiyedatiwa remains mild, measured, and unassuming. In essence, the Governor is steadily consolidating his all-inclusive approach to governance.”

Also, a leader of the party said in as much as the idea is welcome, the absence of key leaders of the state in the body is a suspect. His words “While the inauguration of the Ondo State GAC is a welcome development, some questions remain unanswered. What are the qualifications for membership of the council? Will the council focus solely on party affairs or state affairs, irrespective of political party affiliations? The absence of notable figures like former Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, rumoured to be in the APC, raises eyebrows. The GAC’s role in governance is crucial, and its success will depend on the collective efforts of its members. With the governor’s receptive attitude and the council’s experience, Ondo State may be on the path to a new era of governance. The Ondo State Governor’s Advisory Council’s inauguration is a significant step towards strengthening governance and party unity.

In his reaction, an aspirant for the Chairmanship of the APC, Hon Ganny Dauda, applauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for creating the GAC. Dauda described the inauguration of the GAC as a bold step towards harnessing the collective wisdom and expertise of distinguished individuals for the progress and development of Ondo State. He noted that the council’s establishment will undoubtedly bring about a new era of collaboration and innovation in governance.

Barr Morayo Lebi also commended Governor Ayedatiwa for his exemplary leadership during the State Caucus and GAC meetings. Lebi praised Governor Ayedatiwa for fostering unity, transparency, and strategic direction within the party, describing the meetings as a testament to the Governor’s commitment to inclusive governance and political stability in Ondo State. According to him, the deliberations reflected a shared vision for the state’s progress and demonstrated the Governor’s ability to bring together party leaders, elders, and stakeholders under a common purpose.