Discontent In NASS Over Ministerial Screening

There are murmurings in National Assembly over the ways and manner the ongoing screening of 48 ministerial nominees, forwarded to the apex Assembly on Thursday July 27, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu is going.

The screening started on Monday July 31, with 14 Senators screened; out of which nine of them were asked to take a bow and go without being subjected to thorough scrutiny by the lawmakers.

A mild drama however, ensued during the screening of Professor Joseph Utsev, over perceived discrepancies in his curriculum vitae as Senators doubted the authenticity of his date of birth and the time he finished primary school.

He told the lawmakers that he was born in Gboko, Benue State on December 2, 1980 and completed his primary education in 1989. However, Senator Tokunbo Abiru from Lagos East Senatorial District asked Utsev to clarify his biodata.

“You were born on December 2, 1980 but reading further down, you attended St John Primary School, Gboko, in 1989,” Abiru said. “I am wondering whether you finished secondary school in 1989 which suggest that you started primary school at the age of three to finish in 1989.”

“You also claim that you went to secondary school in 1995,” Abiru continued, adding that “what appeared a bit distorted” is that “you graduated in 2004, meaning that you probably would have spent nine years for your first degree”.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio interjected and said the nominee probably finished nursery school at the age of three. Also, Bello Muhammad, who is from Sokoto, was queried over his credentials as his Senior secondary school certificate examination (SSCE) result, contained only two credits.

In response, Muhammad told the lawmakers that he has other SSCE results in which he passed all subjects, adding that he did not attach them to his CV.

Similarly, on Tuesday, August 1, which was the second day of the screening exercise, there was also drama and uproar on the floor of the Red Chamber, as the Akpabio stopped a petition against the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on issues bordering on insecurity and disunity in the State during his tenure.

Moreover, on Wednesday August 2nd, which was the 3rd day of the exercise, the President of the Senate, and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also shielded Mr. Dele Alake, from responding to some sensitive and critical questions by some Senators when he appeared before the Chamber in the ongoing ministerial screening.

Investigation carried out by Sunday Telegraph revealed that some of the Senators were totally against the position of the President of the Senate and the Senate Leader, in defending most of the nominees whenever they were asked critical questions bordering on national interest by the lawmakers.

One of the Senators, who spoke to our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity, expressed serious concerns that what was done for most of the nominees was rather a jamboree, alleging that the leadership of the Senate was trying to impress President Bola Tinubu.

“I was surprised when the Senate President made Uturn from his initial position in the course of this screening. The Senate President, who even told us not to even look at the nominees. In fact, I think I heard him when he said that we should not even greet them.

The same person did a completely different thing. “I believe very strongly that they called him and told him to make sure that every nominee is confirmed; otherwise, I don’t see the reason behind shielding a nominee from answering questions where necessary.

This is just a mere formality and not screening. What is screening and if there are petitions against a nominee, why can’t the Senate look into the petition,” the Senators lamented.

Another Senator also expressed worries over the cover up given some nominees who presented some questionable academic credentials, such as a nominee, who presented only two credentials for School certificate and similar discrepancies in their resume.

One other appalling scenario, which Nigerians are faulting in the screening process is that most Senators had always spoken in defence of nominees from their political zones, and most times, appealed to the Senate to allow such people to take a bow and go.

A member of the House of Representatives, told our correspondent that this was the worst screening exercise he has seen. He said: “I’m ashamed of this type of screening. No serious questions; no probing. What manner of Democracy is this?”