Disco Fine: FCCPC Lauds NERC For Protecting Consumers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commended recent enforcement action taken by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) against the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for violating the Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2024 for AEDC. Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Dr. Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, endorsed NERC’s decision in a statement on Sunday.

This action includes a mandate for AEDC to reimburse all customers in Bands B, C, D, and E, who were billed above the allowed tariff bands and to pay a fine of N200 million. It represents a crucial step towards upholding consumer rights and ensuring fairness within Nigeria’s electricity industry. The FCCPC called for more robust and vigilant enforcement such as this, as well as greater transparency in billing and power supply, as a balance to the recently increased tariff for Band A customers.

NERC’s decision to penalise AEDC reinforces FCCPC’s strong advocacy for protecting consumers from unfair market practices, as mandated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. Notably, this action was taken within 48 hours of the introduction of a new tariff regime for Band A customers.

While NERC approved the tariff realignment and Service Delivery Commitments for Band A electricity customers to ensure the sustainability and viability of Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the entire electricity sector, we acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised by consumers. Many consumers have expressed fear that the likelihood of arbitrary estimated billing for unmetered Band A customers could lead to consumer abuse and dissatisfaction.