Disclaimer Notice: Beware Of Parody X Handles – Akpabio

The Office of the President of the Senate wishes to alert the public on the existence of Parody X Handles purported to belong to Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate.

According to a statement signed by Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser Media/Publicity and spokesperson to the President of the Senate, the offending Parody X Handles are bearing “Senate President Godswill Akpabio @ oficialGAkpabio” with various messages on the proceedings of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary sessions.

The statement reads: “For clarity, the verified X Handles of the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio are “President of the Senate @SPNigeria…Official account of the office of the President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria” and @Senator_Akpabio, which is his personal account.

“The Senate President therefore denounces the Parody X Handles and urges the public to disregard them.

“All X Handles other than the official, authentic and verified X Handles of the President of the Senate are unauthorized.

“The Senate President is not unaware of some elements who must have created these Parody X Handles, apparently to use it for the dissemination of fake news and information that would cause public disaffection and ill will.

“However, the Senate President wishes to assure well-meaning Nigerians that no amount of distraction and mischief will make him abandon the cause of offering genuine leadership to the 10th Senate and collaborating with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda and reset the country so that the common man will enjoy the dividends of good governance.”