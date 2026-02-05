‘Discipline, Long-Term Thinking Critical To Sustainable Devt’

Drawing from the Chinese experience, the Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, has emphasized the importance of discipline, scale and long-term thinking as critical pillars for sustainable enterprise development in Nigeria.

He made these remarks during his presentation titled: “Hacking Your Personal Economic Growth: Lessons from China’s National Development Journey,” delivered at a 3-day capacity-building seminar with the theme “Leveraging Chi‑ nese Partnerships to Scale Nige‑ rian Businesses.

It was organised as part of NCSP’s ongoing efforts to promote structured knowledge exchange and enterprise-focused learning. Speaking at the session, Tegbe noted that China’s economic trans‑formation was not accidental, but the outcome of deliberate policy choices anchored on focus, standardization and consistent execution.

He highlighted China’s pragmatic approach to innovation, observing that many Chinese small and medium enterprises began by adapting existing products, proven business models and imported technologies before introducing incremental improvements.

He emphasized that Chinese enterprises excelled by mastering a single product or service, replicating it efficiently, and innovating incrementally based on proven models. He also underscored the role of collaboration, noting that Chinese businesses frequently grow within industrial clusters that share in‑ frastructure, suppliers and labour, thereby reducing costs and enhanc‑ ing productivity.