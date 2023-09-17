Discharge Much Better Quality Representation To Your Constituents, Olubadan Tells Oyo Rep, Alabi

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has charged a second-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Alabi from Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency, to give the constituency and Oyo State at large quality representation in the National Assembly.

To Oba Balogun, Alabi’s performance and activities in the House would point to the direction of his political journey, whether a short-lived one or a marathon race, adding “I prefer you choose marathon by making people your central focus”.

Olubadan gave this charge to the lawmaker Saturday evening, during his condolence visit to the Alarere residence on last week’s death of Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lateef Oyelade, according to a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola.

Oba Balogun, who remarked that the lawmaker, according to the general comments about the lawmaker’s performance “has been heart-warming, said:

“You can do better and you have the capacity. Don’t become lackadaisical because you are serving a second term. You have the potential to aspire for a bigger or higher office.

“Whatever you do with this opportunity at hand will speak for you when another time comes. God Almighty will grant you the necessary wisdom. I thank you for deeming it fit to pay this visit in respect of the death of my beloved Snr. Chief Oyelade.

He was not just my Chief, he was a lovely brother and will continue to cherish our relationship. May Allah forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Fridaus”, Olubadan added.

The Federal Lawmaker, who is also the traditional compound head (Mogaji) of Ajiwogbo, said in his remark that he felt compelled to visit the home of the deceased Snr. Chief Oyelade commiserated with the members of his immediate family because of his love and service to Ibadanland and equally went to the palace to condole with Olubadan as the father of all.

Hon. Alabi acknowledged that he had been far away from the palace due to political activities and not because of a lack of recognition of the importance of the ancient stool and the personality of the present occupant, Oba Balogun, who he described as the brain behind his becoming Mogaji in 2016.

“Kabiyesi, I hold you in high esteem, not just because of your eminent position as Olubadan, but also because of your towering personality with which you have accomplished a lot.

“You were there for me like a rock of Gibraltar in 2016 when I wanted to become our Mogaji and as God used Your Majesty then, it is my prayer and desire that the same God will use your reign to elevate me to join the Olubadan ascendancy line”, the Mogaji Ajiwogbo added.