The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), on Monday, said it has distributed N116 billion to cover institutional fees and upkeep allowances for students across the country.

This is disclosed by the Managing Director of the Fund, Akintunde Sawyerr, while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

This is as the NELFUND boss reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to affordable and inclusive tertiary education.

While giving details, Sawyer noted that the fund paid N65 billion directly to 239 government-owned institutions. including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, on behalf of students whose loan applications were approved.

He stated that an additional N51 billion was disbursed as monthly upkeep allowances to the beneficiaries, adding that a total of 1,067,000 loan applications were received, adding that 624,000 students have so far benefited.

“We have 1,067,000 loan applications. We have been able to pay fees and upkeep for 624,000 students in 239 government-owned universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

“The 239 institutions in these categories have been paid by us. We have disbursed so far, N65 billion in institutional fees. We have paid out N51 billion as monthly upkeep.

“It is a lot of money, and a lot of people have received the upkeep. In total, we have disbursed N116 billion of Nigeria’s government money,” he said.

According to Sawyer, the education loan scheme was one of the flagship social investment initiatives of the President Bola Tinubu administration, designed to remove financial barriers for students in tertiary institutions, so that no Nigerian is denied education due to lack of funds.

On why the fund was not paying school fees for freshers, he said that the risk of large-scale financial losses was responsible. Sawyerr explained that there was a probability of unregistered or yet to matriculate students changing their minds about going to the school that offered the admission.

“If we pay fees for students who have not entered, what if they change their minds and don’t go to the schools anymore?

“We cannot just say because somebody has been admitted to a school, we will pay the fees before registering or matriculating,” he said.

According to him, doing so would amount to disbursing against intention, a practice he warned could be financially risky for the government.

“If we carry on like that, we could end up disbursing billions of naira, only to find out that they have dropped out, got admission to a school outside the country, gone to another school, or not doing that course again,” he said

Sawyerr listed the requirement for a matriculation number to access a loan by schools as a key challenge, saying the fund was working with tertiary institutions to find a temporary solution, which may include allowing students to use their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration numbers as a substitute for matriculation numbers.

“There are many genuine students who have applied, and they need matriculation number to be able to process their fees. The challenge is that they cannot get their matriculation number until they have matriculated, and they cannot matriculate until they have paid.

“We are trying to work with the schools to see how those who have registered can use their JAMB registration number as a substitute,” he said.

The NELFUND boss said plans were underway to extend its student loan scheme to cover vocational and skills acquisition programmes.

Sawyerr said the extension was in alignment with the Federal Government’s broader education and skills development agenda, adding that the move reflected President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive human capital development beyond traditional university education.

“No nation is built solely by philosophers. It is very important to have people who can use their hands, energy, strength, and skills to put into action the clever ideas that come from those emerging from academic institutions,” he said

According to him, Nigeria’s next development phase requires a balance between academic and technical competence, adding that the fund’s mandate included vocational skills.

“We have not started yet, but I know that the President Bola Tinubu administration has ensured that there is full coverage around the skills issue.

”The Ministry of Youth Development is doing skills, the Ministry of Education is involved in skills, and the Ministry of Digital Economy is involved in IT soft skills. So, skills are something that many departments of government have been charged with doing.

“And I think it is very clear that an engineer who can build is better than an engineer who can just design. The stage that we are in this country now is what I would call the design, build, and operate stage,” he said.

The NELFUND boss also explained the disparity in the payment of students’ upkeep allowances under the new scheme, attributing it to application timing, institutional processes, and the evolving nature of the initiative.

He added that procedural and timing differences across institutions were responsible for most of the complaints by students about delayed stipends.

“It is not possible to have this kind of scheme without having a complaint somewhere. We receive complaints every day here, about one thing or the other. When we analyse the complaints, some of them are our fault, some of them are not our fault.

“Some students will tell you that they have been waiting for their stipend, but they have not gotten it. When you asked, How long have you been waiting, When did you apply? They will say, Last year.

“When we look at the books, however, we will discover that they only applied the previous week. When it comes to money, people want to see how fast they can get it,” he said.

He explained that students’ varying academic calendars and application timelines had made synchronisation of upkeep payments complex.

“This is a relatively new scheme. This is not a scheme that has been running for 10 years or 20 years, where you can say, ok, we have these people that we are paying.

“Remember that, we are dealing with students who are applying at different times, who are at institutions with different timetables, who are at different stages, in terms of where they are, in their sessions.

“The complexity of start date, end date, as people graduate, sessions close, a new session begins, is not small,” he stated.

Sawyerr explained that the fund would not make retrospective payments to avoid cases of double disbursement, adding that payment for each student starts the month his/her application is approved, and stops at the end of the academic session.

He dismissed concerns of fees inflation by schools, noting that institutions input the official fee structures into the student verification system.

He said the students are able to challenge the fees if the amount seen on the portal eas higher than their actual school fees.