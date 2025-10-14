Disasters: FG Moves To Empower Communities To Manage Safety

The Federal Government has moved to empower floodprone communities to manage their own safety. This is geared towards addressing the growing threat of flood-related disasters. According to Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, no amount of preparedness will produce tangible results if communities are not empowered to take charge of their safety.

He said this during the 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) in Abuja yesterday. Shettima said while the government alone could not guarantee resilience, it is reflected in how cities are planned, how businesses protect their workers, and how communities share information and look out for each other.

The VP sought a strong partnership with the private sector, saying the sector “must see itself as a partner in prevention, embedding risk reduction into corporate planning and investment decisions”.

Shettima said: “Our academia and research institutions also bear the responsibility of helping us generate the data, innovation, and practical research we need to prepare for a safer future.

“We count on them to shape the knowledge that guides our decisions. And we expect our civil society to hold us accountable, to raise awareness, and to mobilise citizens around the shared responsibility of preparedness. “But none of these efforts will yield results unless we empower and support our communities to take ownership of their safety.

They are the foundation of whatever strategy we adopt and the heartbeat of our national resilience.” He applauded the theme of the 2025 International Day for IDDRR, ‘Fund Resilience, Not Disasters’, saying it speaks to an often overlooked truth that: “It is far wiser, far cheaper and far more humane to prepare for disasters before they strike than to rebuild after they destroy.

To fund resilience, he identified certain priority areas to invest in, including “drainage systems, not relief camps; to build stronger schools and hospitals, not temporary shelters; to support farmers with climate-smart tools, not just food aid after floods; and to train and equip our first responders before the sirens start to wail”. According to him, this is the shift required to move “from reacting to crises to anticipating and preventing them”.

Shettima said following President Bola Tinubu’s emphasis on the ‘need to treat resilience as a national policy,” the government is “integrating disaster risk reduction into every sector—from agriculture and infrastructure to education and health—while expanding early warning systems to ensure that communities receive timely alerts before floods, droughts, or disease outbreaks occur”.

Shettima added: “We are strengthening state and local emergency management agencies through training, technology, and coordination support.

“We are developing a National Disaster Risk Financing Framework to guarantee that funding for prevention and preparedness is available when and where it is needed. “And we are deepening partnerships with development partners, the private sector, and research institutions to drive innovation and resilience building at all levels.”