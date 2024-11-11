Disaster Mgt: NEMA Hosts Children On Educational Excursion

Share

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, on Friday welcomed a group of children aged 9 to 12 years who visited the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit by the children was part of an educational excursion organised by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), for the recording of an upcoming edition of the “Kiddies World” television programme, which will air on NTA’s network services.

The DG NEMA Mrs. Zubaida Umar applauded the children’s interest in disaster management, recognising the importance of introducing the younger generation to the vital field of disaster preparedness and response.

She briefed the children on the founding of NEMA, its administrative structure, and the facilities and infrastructure that support effective disaster management in Nigeria. She said: “I commend you, the young generation, for showing interest in disaster management.

“It is important for you to learn how disasters can be prevented, how to mitigate their impacts, and how to respond effectively when they occur. “I encourage you to take this opportunity seriously and continue learning about these important aspects of life and safety.”

