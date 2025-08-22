Disarming Of Agunechemba Deepens As YPP Candidate Dares Soludo

The plot to disarm the Agunechemba Security Squad in Anambra State was made bold this Friday when the gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Sir Paul Chukwuma and his running mate, Chief Uzu Ukagbue, led a protest march through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, Awka, against the assault on the corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The protest, which brought Awka Capital City, to a standstill, had over 500 youths who displayed their unhappiness over the incident.

According to Sir Paul Chukwuma, the action of the Agunechemba Security Squad is a show of brigandage and disrespect to the right of Nigerian citizens as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that the level of insecurity in the state leaves much to be desired.

The protesters who ended up at the Anambra Police Command were addressed by the Deputy Police Commissioner Ibrahim Ezikel, who, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu, addressed them, promising to look into their demands.

Speaking during the protest, Sir Paul Chukwuma stated, “The police have told us that suspects were actually arrested and they’re in custody and an investigation is going on.

“They also promised us that they will make their findings public. We also raise the issue of local police bearing prohibited arms.

The police have assured and we must give them the benefit of the doubt to do their investigation. One of these is that most we raise are already before them. .they already known to them. The level of criminality perpetrated by this organisation is appalling.

“We want the police to come out publicly with their findings; it is not about Paul Chukwuma, it is about the Anambra people and Nigerians as a whole.

“The corps members in Anambra are from different parts of the country, and Nigerians are watching to see whether there are credible people in Anambra State who will rise up and not go against this ill. That is what we are doing today”

“Besides, it is the business of the governor to watch out what he puts in place; he is the one who gives faith, and these inputs, these guys that these boys are causing havoc in Anambra State”

“We are also in Anambra insisting that the security agency in the state do their jobs; they need funds, resources, and they need gadgets, but the state government has refused to make this fund available to them.

I am very much aware that the president of this country has done all within his power to make funds available to all states. Under the president, enough money has been allocated to Anambra to fund the home Land”

“What is our government doing with that money. Ndi Anambra have been worried”

“We cannot as Ndi Anambra to keep quiet, and that is what we are doing today. Let us have a safe home Land, we don’t want where parents will stop their children from posting to Anambra State”

According to the Deputy Police Commissioner Ibrahim Ezikel: “On behalf of the Commissioner of Police, we thank much for the way you have conducted yourselves in an orderly manner”

“We have heard your grievance. Agunechemba indeed has its duty as a security outfit established to assist the police in community policing”

“About their excess, the command is not sitting down. The commissioner of Police had volunteered to train and teach them how to police Anambra to be civil and cautious to the public and to respect the life of the citizens”

“On the corps member that was molested, the police have not just sat down on it, the suspects have been handed over to the police, they are under investigation at the state CID, and the outcome will be in the public”. We, the police, are sitting in the backgroun,d we have occupied our space”

He, however, stated that, “We need the vigilante to work with us and by the special grace of God they will work with us”he said.

Also speaking, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that;

“The Command further reiterates that the establishment of security outfits operating within Anambra State was borne out of the collective will and consensus of Ndi Anambra, with the sole aim of strengthening community safety, enhancing rapid response, and sustaining peace and security across the State”

“The Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property, promoting lawful engagement, and working closely with all stakeholders to sustain peace and security in Anambra State”, he said.