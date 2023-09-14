Disability Rights Protection: Over 48,000 People Petitioned FG

About 48,063 people have signed a petition sent to the Federal Government, urging it to expedite actions on the protection of disability rights.

The petition which was submitted in Abuja on Thursday to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, came ahead of a major UN summit on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) expected later this September.

New Telegraph learned that the signatures garnered from 121 countries, including Nigeria, have the signatures of Mr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and Dr Zakariya Mohammed Deputy Director, OSSAP-SDG.

It was also learnt that the petition was coming because Nigeria has not been able to commence full implementation of some of the Internationally required standards in disability rights.

According to Dr Sunday Isiyaku, Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, “As the world arrives at the halfway point of the 2030 deadline, progress on the SDGs has derailed – they are completely off-track.

” People with disabilities are being hit hardest by the lack of progress on poverty and inequality. The promise to leave no one behind is in peril.”,

Also Speaking, Abdullahi Usman, President of JONAPWD said, “We’re calling on all world leaders to speed up action on the SDGs and make sure they are inclusive of people with disabilities.

” They must ensure that the Political Declaration, and all national commitments made at the Summit, focus on reaching those who are being left furthest behind. This is our last chance to get the SDGs back on track”.