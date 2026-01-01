Disability Inclusion Agenda Moves From Talk To Action

AbilityX 2025 has been widely praised by stakeholders as a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward meaningful disability inclusion, marking a shift from awareness-driven conversations to concrete, action oriented commitments.

Speaking at the Lagos-based forum, one of the panelists underscored the often-overlooked economic imperative for inclusion, noting that persons with disabilities represent a significant portion of the population and, by extension, a powerful market force. “Persons with disabilities make up about 15 per cent of the population — that’s a massive market,” she said. “Organisations should be intentional.

Everything about this event showed intentionality.” She argued that inclusion should not be treated as charity or compliance, but as smart economics and sustainable development. According to her, organisations that design products, services, and workplaces with accessibility in mind stand to gain not only socially, but financially. However, despite growing awareness, she pointed out that deep-rooted challenges persist.

Chief among them are societal attitudes and structural barriers that continue to exclude persons with disabilities from full participation. “People assume persons with disabilities are sick and need healing. That attitudinal barrier is huge,” she said. “Policies and accessibility standards still need improvement.” These perceptions, she explained, often translate into poorly designed systems, inaccessible environments, and exclusionary policies that reinforce inequality rather than dismantle it.

For Jessica Hyacinth, a content creator and a person with albinism, the forum was both affirming and energising. She described AbilityX 2025 as a rare platform where lived experiences were not only acknowledged but treated as essential to solution-building. “Hearing people with lived experiences discuss real-life solutions gives me hope,” she said. Hyacinth shared her personal experience working in the banking sector while living with visual impairment, highlighting how lack of foresight in workplace design can place unnecessary burdens on employees with disabilities.

“When I got the job, I had to adjust everything myself because I wasn’t considered from the start,” she recalled. “True inclusion means systems are modified to support you — like better screens or bigger devices — rather than expecting you to struggle.” Her account resonated with many attendees, reflecting a broader pattern in which organisations hire persons with disabilities without making corresponding adjustments to their infrastructure or processes.

According to her, inclusion should begin at the design stage, not as an afterthought. Hyacinth also raised concerns about misinformation and lack of awareness, which she described as major drivers of stigma and discrimination. “Stigmatisation comes from poor information,” she said.

“If people know better, they do better.” She called on policymakers to adopt a more participatory approach by engaging persons with disabilities directly in the policymaking process. “Policymakers should engage persons with disabilities before shaping policies — not expect us to adapt afterward,” she stressed. According to her, disability inclusion cannot follow a blanket approach, as different forms of disability require tailored solutions. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach,” she added.

“Accessibility must be intentional and customised.” Across multiple panel sessions, stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society, and the tech ecosystem agreed that AbilityX 2025 has set a new benchmark for disability inclusion forums in Nigeria. They praised its holistic model, which brought together research, innovation, policy dialogue, and lived experiences within a single ecosystem.

Participants also highlighted the forum’s Action Plan, multisector partnerships, and sixmonth implementation tracking mechanism as key strengths that distinguish AbilityX from previous advocacy platforms. With these structures in place, many believe AbilityX has the potential to become one of the most influential drivers of disability inclusion in Nigeria’s digital and economic future.

For several stakeholders, the forum achieved something long overdue: a decisive shift in the national conversation. Rather than focusing solely on awareness, AbilityX moved discussions toward accountability, implementation, and measurable impact. As one participant put it, AbilityX 2025 has helped move disability inclusion in Nigeria “from possibility to implementation” — laying the groundwork for a future where accessibility is embedded by design, not added as an afterthought