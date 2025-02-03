Disability Day: Abia PWD Celebrates Int’l Achievements

Share

The community of People With Disability, PWD, in Abia State, has used this year’s disability day to celebrate rare feats in sports and administration in the global arena thereby eliminating the widely held notion that disability is a limitation to personal attainment.

The group celebrated achievements in the field of sports and administration by members who won medals at the Paralympic as well as United Nations representatives and the West African Federation of the Deaf.

Speaking at the Abia State Disability Day celebration with the theme, ‘Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive Sustainable Future,’ Chairman of the State Disability Commission, Mr David Anyaele, called for the removal of societal barriers that hinder the full participation of disabled individuals from achieving their full potentials in life.

He noted that PWDs have gained recognition at both national and international levels, with representatives like Dr Chris Nwanoro at the United Nations and Dr Chidi Oluchie, who leads the West African Federation of the Deaf.

Anyaele also acknowledged the achievements of Abia PWD athletes in the recent Paralympics, including Onyinyechi and Esther, gold and silver medalists respectively.

He called on families and society to recognize the inherent abilities within disabilities at the event which commenced with a street walk through Umuahia, culminating in an interactive session at the Kolping Society of Nigeria.

Anyaele, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on disability matters, also highlighted the significant strides made in the past twenty months under Governor Otti’s administration with regard to PWDs.

While advocating for inclusive infrastructure and institutional processes for PWDs, Anyaele urged stakeholders, larger society and families of people living with disability, to eliminate all forms of barriers, discrimination and stigma against the group as they have the right to self-expression like other members of society.

Anyaele underscored Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to supporting the disability community, by prioritizing their welfare as reflected in his New Year address and the establishment of the South East Zonal Office of the National Disability Commission in Umuahia.

During the panel discussion, Abia State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Blessing Felix, and her counterpart in the Women Affairs Ministry, Mrs Maureen Aghukwa, disclosed that a significant portion of empowerment programmes was allocated to disabled persons through Governor Otti’s disability-friendly policies, which have ushered in a new era for PWDs in Abia State.

