Diri’s LG Reforms Yielding Fruits – Ewhrudjakpo

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has revealed that the benefits accruing from the Local Government reforms introduced by Governor Douye Diri-led Administration will surpass the expectations of the people of the state.

Ewhrudjakpo made this assertion on Sunday while addressing the Chairman and all the 15 elected councillors of Yenagoa Local Area of the state.

A statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, quoted the Deputy Governor as saying that the local government reforms had already changed the narrative of the councils in a positive light in several areas.

Ewhrudjakpo noted that at the inception of the present administration in 2020, almost all the local government councils were in dire straits and were finding it difficult to meet their financial obligations, such as payment of workers’ salaries.

He, however, said all that is now history as councils currently pay their workers as and when due as well as embark on reasonable people-oriented projects at the grassroots level due to the fiscal responsibility measures introduced by the state government.

The Deputy Governor, who is directly responsible for supervising the councils, assured that the state government would continue to support them, describing local councils and rural development authorities as veritable platforms for distributing the dividends of good governance.

Responding to the demands of the councillors, which included furniture allowance, Ewhrudjakpo urged all councillors in the state to be patient and work in harmony with their respective chairmen to meet their needs in due course.

Citing the car allowance and other benefits already released to them, the Deputy Governor enjoined the councillors to show understanding that the monthly allocations accruing to councils are not meant for them and the workers alone but also for the provision of basic amenities.

He used the opportunity to thank stakeholders of the local government system, including the various labour unions, for cooperating with the government to achieve the computerized payment system for local government workers in the state.

“We also thank you and the unions for cooperating with the government to achieve our current level of success in the local government system.

“I am very sure our achievements from the reforms introduced will be far more than expected by the end of this administration.

“That is why you all have to support the reforms and what we are doing at the grassroots level.

“One message we have been preaching is that the monthly allocations coming to the councils are not meant for the politicians and workers alone.

“It is also meant for the provision of solar lights, concrete roads and other basic amenities that are entitled to the local government councils to provide for the generality of our people at that level to feel the impact of government.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bulodisiye Ndiwari, expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for his proactive approach to governance as well as introducing the oracle mode of payment of workers, which had commenced smoothly from last month.

Earlier, the Leader of the Yenagoa Legislative Council, Gift Disin, had requested the deputy governor to prevail on the Chairman to pay the councillors representing the 15 wards in Yenagoa their furniture and other outstanding allowances and pledged their continued loyalty to the prosperity government.

