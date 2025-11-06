Diri’s Leadership, Contribution To Knowledge Exceptional – Shettima, Mutfwang, Others

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, have hailed Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State for his transformative contributions to education and governance.

They described his leadership as visionary and people-centred, driving a knowledge-based economy through reforms and investments in the sector.

Speaking at the public presentation of a book titled “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri”, edited by Prof. Hope Eghagha and Sola Ojewusi under the UNILAG Consult and the endowment of a Professorial Chair on Leadership and Good Governance in his honour, Shettima, represented by Lagos Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, praised Diri’s “refreshing, deliberate, and compassionate” leadership style.

Hamzat, who also spoke for Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Diri’s stewardship had demonstrated that progress could be achieved through dialogue, inclusiveness, and commitment.

“This book captures the spirit of his leadership—the courage and compassion that define his governance,” Hamzat said. “Leadership is not about self-aggrandisement but about lifting communities and fostering peace.”

Governor Mutfwang, in his keynote address, described Diri as “a great Nigerian who exemplifies the essence of leadership,” commending his administration’s achievements in education, healthcare, security, and power.

“Several have led and been forgotten, but when Diri leaves the scene, the drums will still be beating,” he said.

Prof. Ogunsola noted that the book and endowment align with UNILAG’s mission to promote scholarship, research, and innovation, describing Diri’s investment in education as one of the most enduring legacies of public service.

Responding, Governor Diri expressed gratitude, saying the honour would motivate him and his team to do more.

“Those in authority must be accountable and earn public trust. This recognition is for the entire Bayelsa State,” he said, pledging support for the new professorial chair.

The event, chaired by the Managing Director of De Wayles Group, High Chief Victor Egukawhore, raised over ₦1 billion in donations from individuals, corporate organisations, and government officials.

Dignitaries included Senator Sunday Katung, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, Dr. Boladei Igali, Chief David Lyon, and traditional rulers from Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region.