Diri’s Defection: Ogbuku Urges APC In Bayelsa To Support Him

Chief Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to give Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, the absolute support he needs as the new leader of the party in the state.

Speaking with Journalists in Yenagoa, on the occasion of the formal reception of the Governor into APC, Dr Ogbuku, acknowledged that he already has a good track record in impactful development in the state.

He noted that Governor Diri’ would bring his wealth of experience to bear stating that more value will be added to what he has already achieved to the party.

The NDDC boss joined the national and state leadership of the party to welcome the Governor into the progressive party adding that ” his coming marks a new dawn in the political landscape of Bayelsa and signifies a unifying moment that will further strengthen the foundations of democracy and good governance in the state.

According to him, the Governor’s decision to join the APC was a demonstration of a shared vision for peace, progress, and prosperity.

He continued: “As one united and progressive family, our focus remains steadfast; to consolidate on the achievements of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” Also, to work with renewed dedication, loyalty, and purpose toward his re-election and the continued advancement of our nation under his visionary and reform-driven leadership.

“Now that Bayelsa State is now strategically aligned with the centre, it is possible for the reinvigorated political family to unlock unprecedented opportunities for development, economic growth, and inclusive governance.

“This represents a decisive step toward ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community and citizen of the state.” He concluded.