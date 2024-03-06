Diri’ll consolidate on achievements of his first term –Kemepado

What should we expect from Governor Douye Diri in his second term in terms of infrastructure development and carrying everybody along in the state?

Firstly, the governor was not selective as some people may want to sound politically correct. In terms of infrastructure development, he was encompassing and everybody can testify about that. I have discussed the massive infrastructural development he has been taking on to open the economic potential of the state. One of the infrastructure that I talked about is the multi-billion naira Nembe-Brass road that cuts across Nembe, Brass to the Atlantic Ocean. So, when people talk about being selective, they ignore such massive projects going on in that axis of Bayelsa State. That is not his senatorial district. That is the senatorial district of his major opponent in the last election. There are other roads that he is constructing to open up the Central Senatorial District down to Southern Ijaw, so that we can also reach the Atlantic. That is not also selective. If it comes to healthcare, education, agriculture and encouraging small and medium enterprises, everything was equitably distributed. But during the election campaign in a bid to sound politically correct, some candidates were also involved in trying to de-market the state but that has come and gone. But going forward, the administration will consolidate on the achievements it has already made in the areas of opening up the state economically in the areas of agriculture and food production. But what is even more important for us to point out is the fact that nobody can talk about economic infrastructure and the development of an economy without first creating the environment for these activities to thrive. And one thing you can’t take away from Governor Diri is that in the last four years, he’s been able to build Bayelsa State beyond political lines. He is been able to build Bayelsa State beyond religion and he’s been able to unite all Bayelsans. You can see that during his second term inauguration; even members of the opposition parties, including President Bola Tinubu was represented by the Vice President. All the top brass of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State from the Minister of Petroleum to David Lyon, who was the candidate of APC at some time and his deputy all attended the inauguration to wish the governor well because God’s grace, Douye Diri has been able to build a Bayelsa that is Bayelsa first before any personal sentiment. You cannot talk about development without first attending to the attitude and belief system of the people. So, for Bayelsa to make progress in today’s Nigeria, we must first talk about that positive energy that comes among Bayelsans, who look at themselves first as brothers and sisters and that is what Diri has been able to establish. That is what is responsible for the peace we have enjoyed in the last four years and every other thing is going on.

How is the governor going to achieve his 10-year economic plan of opening up the state and creating jobs?

Governor Douye Diri sees the advantage in the population of Nigeria because Nigeria is a huge market. Recent publications even by the London School of Economics showed that the blue economy has an income of about $1.5 trillion around the world and it is projected to get to about $30 trillion in 2030. Now, of the 850-kilometre coastline in Nigeria, Bayelsa State has about 180 to 200 and that is about 20 per cent. So, the question now is: How well we have been able to take advantage of that ocean advantage that Bayelsa State has? What he is talking about is that beyond oil and gas, Bayelsa State is going to venture into areas that have to do with aquaculture, take advantage of the blue and gas economy as well as take advantage of the recently signed power bill by the president, which has been domesticated here in Bayelsa to improve power supply, so that we can improve the environment for economic activities to thrive. What Governor Diri is saying is that first of all, yes we have security challenges in Nigeria, but we must also approach security from the human security point of view by creating value systems that will create jobs and we have the potential here. Don’t forget that the governor started this project long before now and that is why we’ve had projects in Bayelsa State, not just as projects that were cited to be politically correct but projects that will open up Bayelsa State to its blue economy. And when you talk about the Niger Delta and the related activities of oil bunkering and other things, we can’t take away these kinds of issues here in the Niger Delta without first supporting the activities of Governor Diri to create jobs for the youth and people who take advantage of being idle, would first have to be employed that is when we can now talk about security. Let me say for the records that the situation Nigeria is in today has been predicted before and that is why when Diri was sworn in as governor and was greeted by the Covid-19 pandemic, he christened his administration, “Government of Prosperity” despite that economic downturn. So, in the next four years, we are going to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last four years.

What are the plans of the government to address flooding challenges in the state going forward?

Apart from the fact that the flood had greeted us in an unkind way, which informed why the governor to set up a flood mitigation committee that is working seriously, you may also notice that we are taking note of all these things in reconstructing our cities. If you come to Bayelsa, you will see that Governor Diri, in the last four years has pioneered the construction of a new city in the state. It is not only that construction of roads is ongoing; a proclamation has been made to pronounce the area a Government Reserve Area for total planning. Why are we doing so? You can’t have a state where you send billions of naira to build infrastructure and only five or 10 years later, flood just come and sweeps it away. So, we are taking account of the challenges and as high as the 2023 flooding was in the state, it didn’t go close to any of the constructions. And even in the area of housing, going forward, we will build as people in the flood place and not as people who are in the desert.

What is the governor doing over the state’s over-dependence on federal allocation and the inability to generate revenue effectively for the state?

The issue of true federalism has been a concern for our people because our resources are exploited and just small resources are given to us and people come to say that we don’t have Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The governor had argued that if you think we don’t have enough IGR, give us our oil and we will take advantage of the production of our oil and contribute a quota to the federal allocation. Others who have the advantage of natural resources can do that and Nigeria will even be richer. As valid as that argument is, people are still playing with it. In this circumstance, what we are doing is to open up the state to other opportunities, so that we can create more jobs. Let me also tell you that Bayelsa is not the only state crying in this situation of depending so much on federal allocation. Apart from the fact that there is this dependence on oil in Nigeria, we should begin to look at it from a national point of view that when the price of oil comes down too low, we may have to begin to rethink and unlearn things as a country. But coming to Bayelsa as a state, one of the things Governor Diri has resolved is that we cannot be dependent on federal allocation. Whatever comes from the federal allocation, he sees it as a seed for investment the will open up the state to the advantages we have in areas such as the blue economy, aquaculture, agriculture, palm oil production, cassava production, fisheries and other things to take up our revenue in the state so much that if even the oil price goes down, we will be self-sufficient as a state. It is not just enough to describe us as a state that is dependent on federal allocation; Nigeria should also think about herself as a country that should not be dependent on oil revenue because there are other potentials. I will just take this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to support Governor Diri in the areas of NembeBrass road project. Ordinarily, the road is supposed to be a federal road and other roads that reach us to the Atlantic Ocean because you can’t talk about blue economy without economic activities such as shipping and other things. We want to take advantage of the Gulf of Guinea. So, we need support in this area because at the end of the day, we will be able to take advantage of these potentials not just to increase our revenue but also to contribute to the economy of Nigeria.

What are the plans of the governor to increase the state’s IGR?

We can’t be talking about increasing the IGR without economic activities that can be taxed. However, one of the ways to increase our IGR is that the multinational oil and gas companies that operate within Bayelsa and the Niger Delta should be taxed here. We are going to work with all relevant government agencies to ensure that most of the taxes meant for our state and other states around are renegotiated. Like you said, what is totally within our control in terms of IGR is for us to ensure that we continue to encourage more economic activities. So, economic activities have to go on before you can tax the activities in terms of profits and other tax components. That was why I said we are not considering only politically correct infrastructure but infrastructure that will open up the state, which is what we have done in the last four years and we will consolidate on that in the next four years.