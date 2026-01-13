Diri Warns Traditional Rulers Against Giving Land To Herdsmen

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has warned traditional rulers against allocating land to herders in forest areas, saying anyone found guilty would face sanctions.

Governor Diri made the remarks on Tuesday at the state-owned rice farm in Otuasega community, Ogbia Local Government Area, during the flag-off of the 2025/2026 dry farming season. He also directed the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources to increase the production of locally made rice, with a target of 300,000 kilogrammes by the end of 2026.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the previous harvest, Diri said that despite government support, the state still relied on rice imports during the Yuletide. He challenged the commissioner to ensure food security, noting Bayelsa’s fertile soil does not require fertiliser to produce organic crops.

“Let it not be that we come here for a yearly ritual. This affects us as a people and must be taken seriously. Food security will continue to be a top priority of my administration. Agriculture is a veritable source of diversification and strengthens our economy,” the governor said.

He added that civil servants and all Bayelsans should participate in agriculture, describing it as a cultural and economic imperative.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, highlighted the link between infrastructure and agriculture: connecting rural communities through roads and bridges not only improves accessibility but also facilitates the transport of farm produce to the state capital.

In further support of farmers, Governor Diri approved a monthly grant of N200 million, alongside the provision of farm inputs such as seedlings, herbicides, and pesticides.

On the issue of herdsmen, Diri emphasised that they have no place on farms and reiterated the state’s anti-grazing law:

“Contact any security agency in cases of herdsmen destruction rather than going to social media. Let me warn traditional rulers who give herders land in our forests that anyone caught will be sanctioned. Bayelsa must be safe, and we must all contribute to this safety.”

He urged that the state’s agricultural initiatives should make Bayelsa self-sufficient, with neighbours coming to buy locally produced rice.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Beke Sese, described the event as a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to food security. He commended the governor for his investments in the sector, which he said had been pivotal to its recent successes.