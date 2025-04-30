Diri Warns Political Appointees Against Premature Campaigning, Threatens Sack

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has issued a stern warning to all political appointees in the State, declaring that anyone who makes public statements or engages in political activities related to the 2027 elections ahead of the official timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be summarily dismissed.

Governor Diri made the declaration during the 162nd session of the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Yenagoa.

Expressing concern over what he described as premature politicking and attempts to overheat the polity, the governor reminded appointees that the current focus of his administration remains governance and development, not electoral campaigns.

“Going forward, any political appointee that goes on air to talk about 2027 politics will be sacked,” Diri stated, adding, “I advise all of us to refrain from politicking and wait for INEC’s guidelines, particularly for political appointees. If you want to heat up the polity, please resign.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor emphasized that political ambitions must align with the rule of law and the electoral commission’s stipulated timeline.

“Even the Bible tells us there is a time for everything. This is the time for governance,” Diri noted. “We cannot be doing politics from January to December every year. Elections are in 2027, yet some individuals are already posturing publicly. That must stop.”

He further cautioned non-appointees to focus on meaningful economic activities rather than engaging in unproductive political chatter, saying: “For non-appointees, please look for other economic activities that will bring development to our dear State.”

The governor reiterated that “power comes from God” and urged patience from those nursing political ambitions. “There is a timetable for political activities to commence. When INEC releases it, everyone will be free to play politics. But until then, political comments on radio, social media or elsewhere by appointees will not be tolerated.”

Diri concluded by putting all appointees on notice that any violation of this directive will attract immediate disciplinary action, regardless of status or office.

