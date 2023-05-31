New Telegraph

May 31, 2023
Diri warns fuel marketers against hoarding, price hike

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday directed oil marketers in the state against hoarding and raising the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol. Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, warned that his administration will take stern measures against any filling station that flouted the directive. He said the government had received reports that filling stations in the state capital had hiked the pump price of petrol above the usual price of between N193 and N250 per litre and now being sold at N500 per litre and above.

Marketers in the state are said to have reacted to the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration that the era of the Federal Government subsidy on petrol ‘was gone.’ The Presidency, however, issued a clarification statement yesterday that the removal of the subsidy was yet to take effect. Diri said it was wicked for oil marketers to swiftly seek to profiteer at the detriment of the people following a mere pronouncement that had not taken effect. He said the pump price of petrol is a significant determinant of the cost of goods and services in the country and that his administration would not allow the people of Bayelsa to suffer undue hardship from the profiteering activities of greedy businessmen.

