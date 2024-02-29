Diri Vows To Include Members Of Other Parties In His Cabinet

Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State has assured that he will consult widely and take every segment of the society and all the interests into consideration when setting up his next cabinet.

Diri said he took that decision because it was not only his party that took part in the November 11 election, adding that people should not be surprised when they see names of other political parties.

Governor Diri stated this on Thursday shortly after the weekly five-kilometer Prosperity Walk, which terminated at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Recall that no member of the opposition party was visibly captured around during Governor Diri’s first tenure in office in fact most of them left the state.

He however hinted that members of other political parties might be in the new cabinet to be unveiled soon.

The governor said he would consult widely and ensure he picks his cabinet members from across political parties in the state in order to form an inclusive government.

He said “We will consult widely and take every segment of society and all the interests into consideration. The November 11 election was not only for my Peoples Democratic Party. It was also about the All Progressives Congress and even Labour Party members.

“So, do not be surprised when you see some names from such parties because everyone participated in the election.”

“l want to assure you that we will not take long to bring our cabinet back because we are not going to create human beings from heaven. It is still the same Bayelsa people that will form my cabinet and we know ourselves.

Diri assured that the Prosperity Walk will be sustained and implored government officials, civil servants, and people of the state to participate in order to promote healthy living.