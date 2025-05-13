Diri Urges NYSC Members To See Posting As Path To Greatness

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged corps members deployed to the state to see their national service year as a stepping stone to greatness and an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation course, Governor Diri—represented by his Executive Assistant on NYSC Matters, Wisdom Poyeri—encouraged the corps members to embrace their postings with optimism and a positive mindset.

According to him, “There are unlimited opportunities available to corps members who are committed to personal and community development. Just like you, the state is on a journey of incredible possibilities. We are expanding our outlook to make Bayelsa one of the most desirable destinations for work, leisure, and tourism. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey.”

Governor Diri described the people of Bayelsa as warm and hospitable, urging corps members to reciprocate this goodwill by being diligent and impactful in their places of primary assignment. He assured them of the government’s full commitment to their welfare and security, stating, “Be assured that we will take measures to ensure that you can go about your legitimate business without hindrance.”

He concluded with a message of hope and motivation: “Remember, the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Go forth and make your mark—the world awaits.”

Earlier, the Bayelsa State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, commended the corps members and camp officials for their discipline and synergy, which contributed to a successful and hitch-free orientation exercise.

She charged corps members to report promptly to their various places of primary assignment and to serve with dedication and integrity, urging them to leave indelible marks in their host communities.

Mrs. Okpalifo warned against risky behaviors that could endanger their lives, such as misuse of social media, night travel, and crossing rivers without life jackets.

She reminded them that community development service (CDS) runs concurrently with their primary assignments and encouraged them to identify the needs of their host communities and initiate viable projects to meet those needs.

She also assured the corps members that both the NYSC and the Bayelsa State Government have a reward system in place to recognize outstanding service.

Speaking on the NYSC’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, she said, “The time has come for you to build on the foundation laid during your camp training. Identify a skill centre near you and continue perfecting the skills you’ve acquired. The future of Nigeria’s economy lies in your hands—don’t waste this golden opportunity.”

Mrs. Okpalifo expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government for its support and commitment to the NYSC scheme, as well as to partner organisations and camp officials for their cooperation throughout the orientation exercise.

She concluded by appealing to corps employers and traditional rulers to ensure that corps lodges across the state are secure and conducive for the corps members.

