Diri Urges Batch B Corps Members To Be Patriotic

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged Corps members posted to the state to serve their host communities with patriotism, dignity, and commitment.

The governor, represented by his Executive Assistant on NYSC Matters, Dr. Wisdom Poyeri, gave the charge on Tuesday at Kaiama during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch B, Stream 1 orientation course.

He encouraged the Corps members to embrace diligence, avoid truancy, and render quality service as patriots on national assignment. Diri also assured them that his administration remains committed to their security and welfare.

According to him, Bayelsa offers numerous opportunities for Corps members with the right mindset for personal growth and community development.

“Just like you, the state is on a journey of incredible possibilities. We are expanding our outlook to make Bayelsa one of the most desirable destinations for work, leisure, and tourism. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey,” the governor said.

“You will find the people of Bayelsa warm and hospitable, and the government is fully committed to your security and welfare. Remember, the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Go forth and make your mark as the world awaits.”

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, commended the Corps members and camp officials for their teamwork, discipline, and commitment, which contributed to a successful orientation programme.

She urged the Corps members to promptly report to their places of primary assignment, settle down, and leave positive, indelible marks in their host communities.

She cautioned them against actions that could endanger their lives or negatively affect their service year, including misuse of social media, night travel, and crossing rivers without life jackets.

Mrs. Okpalifo reminded the Corps members that Community Development Service (CDS) runs alongside their primary assignments and encouraged them to identify and execute viable projects that meet the needs of their host communities.

Highlighting the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training received during the orientation, she advised them to build on the foundation and perfect their chosen skills.

“The future of this country’s economy lies in your hands, do not waste this golden opportunity,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government for its support to Corps members, and called on employers and traditional rulers to ensure that Corps lodges are habitable and secure.