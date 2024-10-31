Diri Unveils Bayelsa’s N689.4bn 2025 Budget

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has presented a comprehensive 2025 budget of N689.4 billion, termed the “Budget of ASSURED Prosperity,” to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday.

If passed by the State Assembly, this financial plan is set to drive socio-economic growth and improve infrastructure across the state.

The budget emphasizes transparency, citizen participation, and sustainable development.

Governor Diri explained that the budget aligns with his administration’s new “ASSURED Agenda,” a strategic framework with seven key pillars focused on economic growth, social advancement, infrastructure development, environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and governance improvements.

Key Funding Sources:

– Opening balance of N14.2 billion

– Statutory allocations of N17 billion

– VAT contributions projected at N57 billion

– 13% derivation and refunds totalling N138.8 billion

– Excess crude refunds of N29.1 billion

– Exchange gains estimated at N103.1 billion

– Internally generated revenue (IGR) of N39 billion

– Grants expected to bring in N39.4 billion

– Capital receipts, including loans and electronic money transfers, anticipated at N141.4 billion

Budget Allocation Highlights:

Governor Diri announced that recurrent expenditure would amount to N263.38 billion, covering personnel costs (N108.34 billion), public debt servicing (N52.95 billion), and contributions towards subsidies, grants, and rural development.

Capital expenditure, a priority for the administration, stands at N404.76 billion, with an additional planning reserve of N21.3 billion, accounting for 61.8% of the total budget.

Key sector allocations include in the budget:

– Works and Infrastructure: N178.76 billion

– Education: N35.85 billion

– Healthcare: N19.19 billion

– Security: N19 billion

– Agriculture: N16.65 billion

– Energy and Power: N14.45 billion

– Urban and Housing Development: N13.68 billion

– Community Development: N10.2 billion

Governor Diri further emphasized his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance by involving Bayelsans in the budgeting process through public consultations and stakeholder engagements.

The 2025 budget is poised to address the needs of Bayelsans and lay a strong foundation for sustainable prosperity across the state.

