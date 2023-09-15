Diri Unprepared, Desperate To Manipulate Bayelsa Guber Election, Group Alleges

Bayelsa Arise, an indigenous group of Bayelsans dedicated to upholding democratic values and principles in Bayelsa State, wish to call the attention of our people, in the State, to the antics and unpreparedness of the incumbent Governor Duoye Diri towards the forthcoming Governorship election and his seeming desperation to secure another black market court order through illegal means to stop his main challenger in this election, His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, from the race.

“As a group, that is deeply concerned for the democratic process and the integrity of our electoral system, the Bayelsa Arise wish to state, that we have been closely monitoring the political developments in Bayelsa State leading up to the upcoming governorship election, and we believe it is our duty to voice our concerns on issues that may undermine the credibility of the election.”

“Bayelsa Arise is deeply troubled by the apparent lack of preparedness being demonstrated by the incumbent Governor Duoye Diri and his administration in the run-up to the forthcoming election.

“The Governor and his party, despite their growing unpopularity, have practically abandoned the state, while busy chasing audience with political bigwigs in Abuja and other places across the country. As we speak, our state’s infrastructure remains in disrepair, and there are serious concerns about the ability of security agencies to maintain law and order any longer in our state.”

“Recall, that in 2019, Governor Diri woefully lost his governorship aspiration to the then candidate of the APC, Mr David Lyon, until the unfortunate miscarriage of justice, orchestrated by the PDP, which controversially imposed Governor Diri on Bayelsans, in a “Miraculous” manner. Therefore, we are deeply concerned about the current desperation on the part of Governor Diri and his team to secure another illegal court order through illegal means aimed at stopping the candidacy of Chief Timipre Sylva.”

“As a group committed to promoting democracy, Bayelsa Arise calls on all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, civil society organizations, and the electorate, to ensure that the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.”

We urge Governor Diri to prepare himself and his party, for a keen contest in the forthcoming election, as, we , the people of Bayelsa State, will no longer allow anyone not elected by our people, to be imposed on us, any longer.”

Bayelsa Arise reaffirms its commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and accountability in Bayelsa State. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work tirelessly to ensure that the forthcoming election is a true reflection of the will of the people.