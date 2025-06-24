New Telegraph

Diri To Security Agencies: Ensure Release Of Abducted Judge

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has directed security commanders in the state to ensure that a Judge of the state high court, Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro, that was abducted by armed men on Saturday in Yenagoa is released without harm. Diri disclosed this yesterday in Sagbama town during his ongoing local government thank-you tour to Sagbama Local Government Area.

He also warned criminal elements and their sponsors to retrace their steps as there was no hiding place for them following the state government’s investment in closed circuit television cameras and other security gadgets.

He said kidnappers of the Judge were caught on CCTV cameras and that investigation would unravel their identity.

He said: “From the minute I was informed about the highprofile kidnap of a judge of the state high court, l summoned security commanders in the state and gave them directive to ensure that the judge comes out alive and fit.”

