Diri To Lead PDP Convention Zoning C’ttee

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF) has appointed Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, as chairman of the committee on the zoning of party offices.

This development comes ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled to take place on May 27, 2025.

Also appointed were the governors of Zamfara and Plateau States, Dauda Lawal and Caleb Mutfwang, as vice chairman and secretary respectively of the committee.

The forum also recommended the constitution of a National Convention Committee to be headed by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as vice chairman, and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, as secretary.

These recommendations, which are subject to ratification by the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, were contained in the communiqué issued after the forum’s meeting on Monday at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

Chairman of the PDPGF and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who read the communiqué, also disclosed that the governors resolved that the PDP would not join any coalition or be part of a political party merger ahead of the 2027 elections.

The forum reiterated its decision to approach the Supreme Court for a clear interpretation regarding the declaration of a state of emergency in any state and reaffirmed its support for suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The communiqué stated that, noting the nationwide speculations about a possible merger of political parties, groups, and/or associations, the forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.

However, as a major opposition party, the PDP welcomes any party, persons, or groups willing to join it in the effort to wrest power and enthrone good leadership in 2027.

It also reiterated the forum’s position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party. In light of the Supreme Court judgment, it recommended that the Deputy National Secretary should act as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive Secretary from the South-East Zone by the NEC at its next meeting.

The forum reaffirmed its collective determination to prevent any abuse of constitutional democracy, hence the decision to approach the Supreme Court for a definitive verdict on the interpretation of the law concerning the declaration of a state of emergency in any State.

It restated solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the ordeal facing his state and its people, and pledged to stand by him to the end.

The forum also expressed alarm over the worsening security situation in parts of the country, particularly in Borno, Plateau, Katsina, and Edo States.

It called for a review and reordering of priorities and strategies, including the adoption of a bottom-up approach that empowers sub-national entities to serve as an effective line of defense against security breaches.

While expressing concern over these issues, the forum condemned the recent attacks in Plateau State and commiserated with the government and people of the State, especially those who lost their lives and properties during the unfortunate incident.

It resolved, in collaboration with the NWC and other relevant party organs, to hold a NEC meeting on May 27, 2025, constitute a Zoning Committee to address all zoning-related matters, and organize an early convention in August 2025, specifically on the 28th, 29th, and 30th in Kano.

Those who attended the meeting were Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Sir Monday Onyeme, Deputy Governor of Delta State.

