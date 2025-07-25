Diri Tasks Universities On Made-In-Nigeria Innovations

‎Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has implored universities to embrace technology in order to produce innovators for Nigeria.

Governor Diri also challenged policy makers and education managers to develop and update curriculum at all stages of learning to meet realities of the digital age.

He called on universities to lead the way in research that will optimise made-in-Nigeria inventions and products.

A press release by his spokesperson, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the Bayelsa governor stated this on Friday at his alma mater, University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, while delivering the 35th convocation and 50th anniversary lecture.

‎He advocated that government at all levels make budgetary allocations to adequately fund educational institutions with support from the private sector as well as interventionist and donor agencies.

‎His words: “The trajectory of my address is not intended to cast aspersions or undermine the diligent efforts our scholars and researchers have invested, but rather to encourage our institutions to adapt and mirror the current requirements of our society.

‎”Thus, we must abandon a national arrogance, one that derides artisans, sneers at traders, and views vocational skills as consolation prizes for those who could not “succeed.” This mindset is precisely why we find ourselves importing toothpicks and sharpeners.”

He stated that his administration deliberately introduced the Bayelsa Promoting Reform to Improve and Modernise Education (BayelsaPRIME) policy at the basic education level to effectively incorporate information technology in learning processes and facilitate access to digital skills among teachers and students.

‎He also stated that his government built an ICT hub in Yenagoa with the aim of empowering citizens through digital literacy.

He expressed delight that the University of Port Harcourt reached a golden age, and hoped that the next 50 years of the institution will require not merely prestige but purpose and not merely knowledge but also impact.

The governor announced that as part of his contribution to the growth of the institution, his government would embark on a staff housing project before his tenure ends.

‎The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, in his address, congratulated the 861 graduands for successfully completing their studies.

On behalf of the institution, Prof. Georgewill presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Lifetime Achievement in Education Partnership Award to Governor Diri for promoting education in Bayelsa and in recognition of his commitment to development of his alma mater.

He said Diri was among 50 distinguished alumni of the university selected for honour on its 50th anniversary.