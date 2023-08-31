Diri Tasks BYSIEC On Credible LG Polls

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has charged newly sworn-in Commissioners of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections acceptable to all political parties.

Diri gave the charge on Wednesday during the swearing-in of three BSIEC Commissioners inside the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.

The commissioners are Chief Remember Ogbe, Chief Amafini Zipadou and Barr. Marshall Abraham. They are all returning members of the commission.

Diri said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, that by their appointment, he had fulfilled the constitutional requirement of the electoral body.

He stated that he expects the commission to be a truly unbiased umpire who will not be influenced even by the state government.

The governor noted that preparations for the next local government poll had started in earnest and urged the commission to conduct one of the best elections in the state.

According to the governor, “You are to conduct free, fair and credible local government election that will be acceptable to all political parties that are in contention.

“Earlier, we inaugurated this commission with the chairman and a few other members. You are all returning members and do not necessarily need to be told your duties. Importantly, you are judges, so you are not to take sides.”

Diri explained that the re-appointment of the three members was based “on your sterling performance in the commission and I enjoin you to remain committed and be above board in discharging your duties.”