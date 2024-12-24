Diri Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has signed the state’s 2025 appropriation bill passed by the House of Assembly into law. Diri on October 31, 2024 presented to the assembly a budget estimate of N689,440,348,916.30.

The assembly however raised the estimates by N10,132,818,675 and passed the total sum of N699,573,167,592.

Speaking during the ceremony in Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday, Diri said the signing of the bill before end of the current year was in line with his administration’s policy of operating its budget between January and December as well as its commitment to transparency and good governance.

The governor said the budget was not just a financial statement but a law that must be implemented. He lauded the speaker and members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for the timely passage, saying he was satisfied with their performance and urged them not to relent in their service to the state.

While directing all ministries, departments and agencies of government to ensure that they make reference to the budget in their proposals, Diri expressed the optimism that the budget will impact positively on people of the state.

