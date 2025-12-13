Diri Returns To Bayelsa, Visits Family Of Late Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has cut short his official engagement outside the state following the death of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the loss as painful and irreparable.

The governor, on Thursday night, led a high-powered delegation of government officials to visit the widow of the late deputy governor, Her Excellency Mrs Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, and other family members at their official residence in Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Gloria Diri, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, former Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd), and other top officials, offered words of comfort and assured the family of the full support of the state government during the period of mourning.

READ ALSO:

He recalled his long-standing relationship with the late Ewhrudjakpo, which he said dated back to their political collaboration under the immediate past administration and their shared struggle that culminated in the Supreme Court judgment that brought them into office in 2020.

According to the governor, the late deputy governor was a dependable, resourceful and committed partner who played a crucial role in the administration’s drive for the development of Bayelsa State.

“I saw in him a very resourceful partner who was deeply committed to our collective aspiration for the development of our dear state. He will be greatly missed,” Diri said.

The governor noted that although the loss was devastating, the state must find solace in God, adding that the government would work closely with the family to organise burial arrangements that would appropriately honour the late deputy governor.

On behalf of his family and the Bayelsa State Government, Diri extended heartfelt condolences to the widow, children, Ewhrudjakpo family, the Ofoni Federated Community, former Governor Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and the people of Bayelsa State.

He prayed for divine comfort and strength for all those affected by the tragic loss.